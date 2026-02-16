Sartorius vz. Aktie

Sartorius vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 09:08:53

EQS-News: Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2025

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2025 (news with additional features)

16.02.2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, Germany | February 16, 2026

Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2025

The life science group Sartorius today released its Annual Report for 2025. The document is available at the following link: https://www.sartorius.com/ar2025

Financial calendar
March 26,2026 | Annual General Meeting 
April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026 
July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026 
October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results for January to September 2026  
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe. 
 
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.  
Contact
Verena Sattel 
External Communications 
+49 551 308 9261 
verena.sattel@sartorius.com 
Additional features:

File: Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2025 | Media Release

16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165631, DE0007165607
WKN: 716563, 716560
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2275076

 
End of News EQS News Service

2275076  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

mehr Analysen
11.02.26 Sartorius vz. Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.26 Sartorius vz. Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.02.26 Sartorius vz. Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.02.26 Sartorius vz. Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.02.26 Sartorius vz. Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sartorius AG Vz. 224,20 -2,56% Sartorius AG Vz.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen