EQS-News: Sartorius sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Capital Markets Day

Sartorius sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets (news with additional features)



17.03.2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Göttingen, Germany | March 17, 2026

Sartorius sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets

Expanding leading position with biopharma customers in attractive growth markets

Strengthening competitive edge with focus on high-growth, high-margin core portfolio and emerging businesses

New ambitious mid-term targets set clear path for sustained, profitable growth above market

The life science group Sartorius is sharpening its strong focus on biopharma customers and outlines its updated strategy and new mid-term financial targets ahead of today’s Capital Markets Day, setting out a clear path to sustained above-market growth.



“Our resilient business model and success of the past have created a strong foundation. Our future success now depends on how we build on this,” said Dr. Michael Grosse, Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius. “The biopharma industry is in a phase where innovation, speed and reliability matter more than ever. In this more demanding environment, focus becomes critical. By strengthening our core capabilities, building future businesses and further elevating customer experience and efficiency, we want to continue to outperform our markets and create lasting value for customers, partners, suppliers, employees and shareholders alike.”



Sartorius’ refined strategic focus reflects key developments in the biopharmaceutical industry: Biologics account for a growing share of pipelines, approvals, and manufacturing volumes. In 2025, global biopharma revenues surpassed those of traditional therapies for the first time and are projected to reach around 57 percent of global pharma sales by 2030. At the same time, the industry is becoming more complex, with new modalities emerging and increasing cost pressures on health care systems.

Strategic initiatives: Driving portfolio evolution, customer experience and efficiency To continue its strong growth momentum and expand its established market position in this changing environment, Sartorius has defined a set of strategic initiatives.



Regarding its product portfolio, the company aims to strengthen its core business by reinforcing its leadership positions in mission-critical applications in process intensification, single-use technologies and cell analytics. To leverage future opportunities, Sartorius plans to further develop select emerging businesses, including advanced therapy solutions, advanced cell models, process analytical technologies and analytical characterization and quality control platforms.



Beyond its product offerings, Sartorius will address evolving expectations across the biopharma industry such as shorter lead times, delivery reliability and more simplified interactions. To this end, the company is putting customers even more firmly at the center of its actions as one integrated organization and seeks to elevate its operational efficiency across supply chain performance, product quality, and service levels.

Mid-term ambition: Above-market organic sales revenue growth and margin expansion Based on its assessment of future market development, Sartorius expects its addressable markets to grow at a rate of approximately 7 to 9 percent per year over the medium term. Within this, the market for Bioprocess Solutions is projected to grow by approximately 8 to 10 percent, the market for Lab Products & Services by approximately 4 to 6 percent annually.



Against this backdrop and building on the company’s leading market position as well as focused strategy, Sartorius introduced a new medium-term ambition for the period from 2027 onwards. Management expects the company to consistently outgrow its addressable markets by around 100 to 200 basis points per year leading to an organic sales revenue growth in constant currencies of 8 to 11 percent per year at group level. This development is expected to be supported by above-market performance of both divisions. For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, Sartorius projects an annual sales revenue increase of 9 to 12 percent in constant currencies, while the Lab Products & Services Division is expected to grow by 5 to 7 percent per year in constant currencies.



At the same time, Sartorius is committed to further expanding its profitability: The underlying EBITDA1 margin at group level is supposed to grow by approximately 50 to 75 basis points per year. Margin expansion is expected to be driven by scale effects, operational improvements, and a growing revenue share of high-margin consumables. For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, management anticipates the EBITDA margin to rise by approximately 60 to 85 basis points per year. For the Lab Products & Services Division margin improvement of approximately 20 to 30 basis points per year is expected, reflecting investments in innovation, digitalization, and future growth platforms.



1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. Constant currencies: figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period

Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items 2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa

This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language media release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German media release is the legally binding version.



All forecast figures are based on constant currencies, as in past years. Management points out that the dynamics and volatilities in the industry have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties due to the changed geopolitical situation, such as the emerging decoupling tendencies of various countries as well as the trade policy framework conditions, are playing a greater role. This results in higher uncertainty when forecasting business figures.



Financial calendar

March 26, 2026 | Annual General Meeting

April 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, according to preliminary figures, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

Visit our

Contact

Leona Malorny

Head of External Communications

+49 551 308 4067

leona.malorny@sartorius.com

Sartorius sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets1 Sartorius publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, AfricaMarch 26, 2026 | Annual General MeetingApril 23, 2026 | Publication of quarterly figures for January to March 2026July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year figures for January to June 2026October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month figures for January to September 2026Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn Leona MalornyHead of External Communications+49 551 308 4067 Additional features:



File: Sartorius sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets | Media release



17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News