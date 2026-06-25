EQS-News: SBB Passenger Transport relies on IVU.cloud

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SBB Passenger Transport relies on IVU.cloud



25.06.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Going forward, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) Passenger Transport will rely on IVU.cloud from IVU Traffic Technologies AG to run the integrated software solution IVU.rail. This means that Switzerland’s largest rail transport company is laying the foundations for the reliable and cost-effective operation of its planning and dispatch systems.

SBB is regarded worldwide as a role model for quality and punctuality. With around 35,000 employees and 11,569 trains operating every day, it is the largest railway company in Switzerland. Consequently, the necessity for stable IT systems, clear processes and dependable technical operations is equally high. More than two years ago, the passenger transport division opted for IVU.rail as a part of the Integrated Production Planning for Passenger Transport (IPP) Program to schedule and dispatch its two key resources, vehicles and personnel, in an integrated way. And now, the next step: SBB has decided to manage the technical operation of the entire software solution on the operating platform, IVU.cloud. IVU therefore takes over hosting and technical application management.

For SBB, this has clear advantages. They receive software and operations management from a single source, directly from the manufacturer. This reduces technical complexity, increases availability, and strengthens data security. At the same time, the company is shifting its strategic focus towards a scalable cloud infrastructure.

“At SBB, we follow a clear Cloud-First strategy that must simultaneously fulfil our high IT safety demands.With the decision for IVU.cloud we have a strong partner that specialises in the efficient and secure operation of IVU.rail”, says Thierry Ackermann, Head of IT Passenger Production and Freight Transport at SBB.

“After SBB Cargo, SBB Passenger Service Markets and Elventino, SBB is now relying on IVU.cloud for the core of its rail production. This is an important milestone in our collaboration, one that makes us very proud”, adds Marc Schaffert, Managing Director at IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG.