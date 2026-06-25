IVU Traffic Aktie

IVU Traffic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.06.2026 13:20:04

EQS-News: SBB Passenger Transport relies on IVU.cloud

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SBB Passenger Transport relies on IVU.cloud

25.06.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Going forward, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) Passenger Transport will rely on IVU.cloud from IVU Traffic Technologies AG to run the integrated software solution IVU.rail. This means that Switzerland’s largest rail transport company is laying the foundations for the reliable and cost-effective operation of its planning and dispatch systems.

SBB is regarded worldwide as a role model for quality and punctuality. With around 35,000 employees and 11,569 trains operating every day, it is the largest railway company in Switzerland. Consequently, the necessity for stable IT systems, clear processes and dependable technical operations is equally high. More than two years ago, the passenger transport division opted for IVU.rail as a part of the Integrated Production Planning for Passenger Transport (IPP) Program to schedule and dispatch its two key resources, vehicles and personnel, in an integrated way. And now, the next step: SBB has decided to manage the technical operation of the entire software solution on the operating platform, IVU.cloud. IVU therefore takes over hosting and technical application management.

For SBB, this has clear advantages. They receive software and operations management from a single source, directly from the manufacturer. This reduces technical complexity, increases availability, and strengthens data security. At the same time, the company is shifting its strategic focus towards a scalable cloud infrastructure.

“At SBB, we follow a clear Cloud-First strategy that must simultaneously fulfil our high IT safety demands.With the decision for IVU.cloud we have a strong partner that specialises in the efficient and secure operation of IVU.rail”, says Thierry Ackermann, Head of IT Passenger Production and Freight Transport at SBB. 

“After SBB Cargo, SBB Passenger Service Markets and Elventino, SBB is now relying on IVU.cloud for the core of its rail production. This is an important milestone in our collaboration, one that makes us very proud”, adds Marc Schaffert, Managing Director at IVU Traffic Technologies Schweiz AG.


25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2354086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354086  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IVU Traffic AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IVU Traffic AG 19,50 -1,52% IVU Traffic AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich in Grün -- DAX schließt fester -- Dow und NASDAQ uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fanden keine einheitliche Richtung. An den Märkten in Asien wurden am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen