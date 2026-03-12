SBF Aktie
WKN DE: A2AAE2 / ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
12.03.2026 09:00:53
EQS-News: SBF AG expects positive market signals from KRITIS umbrella act for critical infrastructure protection
EQS-News: SBF AG
SBF AG expects positive market signals from KRITIS umbrella act for critical infrastructure protection
Leipzig, 12 March 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a publicly traded company specializing in innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, provides safety-related solutions that meet the requirements of critical infrastructure operators, which are further specified by the KRITIS umbrella law. The law recently passed by the Federal Council and Bundestag broadens the protection of security-relevant infrastructure with an “all-hazards approach.” The transport and traffic sectors are explicitly included in the scope of application. This opens up additional market opportunities for SBF, as operators of critical infrastructures are expected to further expand their resilience requirements in the future and prioritize corresponding investments.
