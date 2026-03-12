SBF Aktie

SBF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AAE2 / ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

12.03.2026 09:00:53

EQS-News: SBF AG expects positive market signals from KRITIS umbrella act for critical infrastructure protection

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SBF AG expects positive market signals from KRITIS umbrella act for critical infrastructure protection

12.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SBF AG expects positive market signals from KRITIS umbrella act for critical infrastructure protection

Leipzig, 12 March 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a publicly traded company specializing in innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, provides safety-related solutions that meet the requirements of critical infrastructure operators, which are further specified by the KRITIS umbrella law. The law recently passed by the Federal Council and Bundestag broadens the protection of security-relevant infrastructure with an “all-hazards approach.” The transport and traffic sectors are explicitly included in the scope of application. This opens up additional market opportunities for SBF, as operators of critical infrastructures are expected to further expand their resilience requirements in the future and prioritize corresponding investments.

“The new legislation focuses more strongly on the importance of critical infrastructure for Germany. This is accompanied by binding resilience requirements for companies. Modern security solutions are becoming even more important. With our products covering areas such as sensor technology, lighting, and energy efficiency, we are ideally positioned to offer market participants tailor-made solutions and support them in meeting the requirements,” explains Robert Stöcklinger, CEO of SBF AG.

Among other things, the KRITIS umbrella law states that operators of critical facilities must carry out regular risk analyses and risk assessments and draw up resilience plans with structural, technical, and organizational measures. In addition, security-related incidents must be recorded and reported.

This opens up interesting market prospects for SBF. In rolling stock, the lighting and interior systems installed are part of the safety-relevant infrastructure. Among other things, SBF offers redundant, fail-safe safety and escape route lighting. Individual sensors ensure condition monitoring and remote diagnosis for rapid risk detection. Standardized and audit-proof documentation of data is a central component of the resilience plan. In addition, SBF offers suitable solutions for energy efficiency and emergency power capability for longer self-sufficiency.
About the SBF Group:
The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.

In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.

For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

Company contact:
SBF AG
The Executive Board
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894
Email: info@sbf-ag.com

Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Alexander Neblung
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70
Email: sbf@kirchhoff.de


12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235894
E-mail: info@sbf-ag.com
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
WKN: A2AAE2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289658

 
End of News EQS News Service

2289658  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

