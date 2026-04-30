EQS-News: SBF AG publishes Annual Report and confirms preliminary figures for 2025

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

SBF AG publishes Annual Report and confirms preliminary figures for 2025



30.04.2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SBF AG publishes Annual Report and confirms preliminary figures for 2025



Leipzig, 30 April 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF” for short), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, today published its Annual Report 2025. The company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 40.7 million (2024: EUR 47.2 million), at the upper end of the most recently forecast range of EUR 39 million to EUR 41 million. At the same time, SBF significantly increased EBITDA to EUR 1.0 million (2024: EUR 0.6 million). As a result, the EBITDA margin rose to 2.5% (previous year: 1.3%).



"Our earnings performance shows that our strategic adjustments are taking us in the right direction. In an exceptionally challenging environment for the manufacturing industry, we were able to significantly improve our profitability despite restructuring-related burdens. We will continue on this path by expanding sales activities, optimizing cost structures and consistently unlocking SBF’s potential," explains Robert Stöcklinger, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG.



Challenging market environment and structural adjustments shape business development

In the 2025 reporting year, the development of the three business divisions was influenced by different factors. While the Rolling Stock division and the Public and Industrial Lighting division were impacted by market-related and project-related delays, business in the Sensor Technology and Electromechanics division developed more steadily.



In the Rolling Stock division, SBF continues to see attractive growth prospects. However, changes in investment behavior as well as capacity and supply chain issues on the customer side led to project postponements during the reporting period. In fiscal year 2025, the segment generated revenue of EUR 18.9 million (previous year: EUR 21.0 million) and EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million).



In the Public and Industrial Lighting division, project-related delays in the municipal sector as well as restrained investment activity resulted in lower revenue. In fiscal year 2025, the division generated revenue of EUR 9.8 million, thus falling short of plan (previous year: EUR 12.0 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.7 million (privious year: EUR -1.9 million). In addition to weaker capacity utilization, one-off expenses in connection with the complete relocation of production had a negative impact. This relocation is intended to create the basis for efficiency gains from 2026 onward.



In the Sensor Technology and Electromechanics division, SBF operated in a growing yet volatile market environment in 2025. AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH generated revenue of EUR 12.7 million (previous year: EUR 14.9 million), as customer call-offs were in some cases lower than expected. Progress in integrating the company acquired in 2024 as well as synergies in purchasing, project management, digitalization and production contributed to EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million, exceeding expectations (previous year: EUR -0.8 million).



Strengthened foundation for 2026 through operational and structural optimization

In addition to developments in the individual business divisions, SBF implemented key Group-wide measures in the 2025 reporting year to further improve its structural and operational setup. These included efficiency enhancements, the optimization of production capacities and the further development of the site in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic. The manufacturing facilities there were expanded so that, in future, mechanical production as well as electronic and mechanical assembly can be provided for all business divisions from a single source.



The Annual Report 2025 is available for download on the company’s website: https://www.sbf-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

About the SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

Company contact:



SBF AG

The Executive Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

Email: info@sbf-ag.com



Press contact:



Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

Email: sbf@kirchhoff.de

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