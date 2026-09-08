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08.09.2026 11:07:13

EQS-News: SBF expand industrial and commercial lighting business through partnership with CONLED

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Contract
SBF expand industrial and commercial lighting business through partnership with CONLED

08.09.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SBF expand industrial and commercial lighting business through partnership with CONLED

Leipzig, 8 September 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22, WKN: A2AAE2) continues to expand its business in energy-efficient lighting solutions for industrial and commercial applications. In the “Public and Industrial Lighting” business segment, the subsidiary Lunux Lighting, together with its partner CONLED Lichtcontracting GmbH, is modernizing the lighting in production, logistics, and quality control areas. To do so, the two companies are relying on a contracting model that enables customers to modernize their lighting without making their own investment and with guaranteed savings.

Robert Stöcklinger, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG, says: “Energy efficiency, sustainability, and the cost-effective modernization of existing facilities are key drivers of demand. Our product portfolio offers tailored solutions to meet these trends. The contracting model significantly lowers the barrier to entry for modern lighting. Customers can upgrade without making their own investments and immediately benefit from lower energy costs and better light quality. For us, the partnership with CONLED is therefore an important growth driver.”

Within the lighting contracting model, CONLED handles the planning, financing, and regular maintenance of the lighting system, while SBF provides the lighting fixtures, system technology, and installation. Customers are spared the initial investment. At the same time, energy consumption and operating costs decrease while lighting quality improves. For SBF, the partnership opens up another growing sales channel for high-quality, long-lasting lighting systems.

By expanding its contracting business, SBF is specifically strengthening its “Public and Industrial Lighting” business segment. Initial joint projects confirm the benefits of this approach. At the plumbing specialist KEUCO, for example, the illuminance in the quality assurance area was increased from 800 to 1,000 lux, while the number of light fixtures was reduced by about 30 percent. This results in significant annual electricity savings, the potential of which can be further maximized through smart sensor technology. At the same time, a correspondingly high reduction in CO2 emissions is achieved.
About CONLED Lichtcontracting:
CONLED Lichtcontracting GmbH, based in Bremerhaven, specializes in the modernization of industrial lighting and energy infrastructure. The company focuses on carbon-neutral lighting contracting solutions featuring manufacturer-independent planning, smart sensor technology, and contractually guaranteed energy savings. CONLED supports companies every step of the way—from analysis and financing to long-term infrastructure management.
About the SBF Group:
The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.

In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.

For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.
Company contact:

SBF AG
The Executive Board
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894
Email: info@sbf-ag.com

Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Alexander Neblung
Gaußstraße 75
22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70
Email: sbf@kirchhoff.de


08.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235894
E-mail: info@sbf-ag.com
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
WKN: A2AAE2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64
EQS News ID: 2395774

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395774  08.09.2026 CET/CEST

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