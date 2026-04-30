Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie
WKN: 94665 / ISIN: AT0000946652
|
30.04.2026 15:50:04
EQS-News: SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: SBO AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board
The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and adopted the submitted remuneration report and the remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the number of Supervisory Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting from five to six. Wolfram Littich, whose term of office ended at today’s Annual General Meeting, was re-elected for another term. Franz Viehböck, CEO of Berndorf AG, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. He brings extensive expertise in the areas of space and aerospace, technology, innovation, and international business development to the Supervisory Board. With this step, SBO further strengthens the Supervisory Board’s professional depth and governance expertise.
Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Executive Board, for a maximum duration of 30 months from the date of adoption of the resolution, to buy back shares of up to 10% of the share capital of the company and to call in or resell own shares purchased, without requiring another resolution by the Annual General Meeting and to determine the conditions for selling.
For the current financial year, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the company’s financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and the auditor of the consolidated sustainability statement.
All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on SBO’s website: www.sbo.at/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting
About SBO
SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,500 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at
Contact:
Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG
email: investor.relations@sbo.at
30.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|E-mail:
|info@sbo.at
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2319232
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319232 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schoeller-Bleckmann
|
30.04.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Börse Wien in Rot: So bewegt sich der ATX Prime am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-News: SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-News: SBO AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende von EUR 0,75 je Aktie und erweitert Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|Minuszeichen in Wien: ATX Prime zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Wien: ATX gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26