EQS-News: SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board

EQS-News: SBO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board



30.04.2026 / 15:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SBO AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.75 per share and expands Supervisory Board





This year's Annual General Meeting of SBO AG, listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, approved to use the retained earnings of MEUR 24.7 reported in 2025 to pay a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 50%. The remaining amount will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date is 13 May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and adopted the submitted remuneration report and the remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the number of Supervisory Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting from five to six. Wolfram Littich, whose term of office ended at today’s Annual General Meeting, was re-elected for another term. Franz Viehböck, CEO of Berndorf AG, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. He brings extensive expertise in the areas of space and aerospace, technology, innovation, and international business development to the Supervisory Board. With this step, SBO further strengthens the Supervisory Board’s professional depth and governance expertise.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Executive Board, for a maximum duration of 30 months from the date of adoption of the resolution, to buy back shares of up to 10% of the share capital of the company and to call in or resell own shares purchased, without requiring another resolution by the Annual General Meeting and to determine the conditions for selling.



For the current financial year, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the company’s financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and the auditor of the consolidated sustainability statement.



All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in detail on SBO’s website: www.sbo.at/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting





About SBO

SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,500 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at

Contact:

Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG

phone: +43 2630 315 253

email: investor.relations@sbo.at

media.relations@sbo.at