Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie
WKN: 94665 / ISIN: AT0000946652
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11.08.2026 09:15:04
EQS-News: SBO strengthens position in 3D metal printing: expanded capacity in the US and the UK, award for 3T
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EQS-News: SBO AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vienna/Ternitz, 11 August 2026
SBO strengthens position in 3D metal printing: expanded capacity in the US and the UK, award for 3T
SBO AG, listed on the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, is expanding its 3D metal printing capacity in the US and the UK and strengthening its market position in Europe through an award for its subsidiary 3T. Both steps advance SBO's diversification strategy in the growing additive manufacturing market.
In the US, SBO has expanded additive manufacturing capacity by adding one VELO XC and two Renishaw 500Q printers for high-performance alloys Inconel and Titanium in Q2 2026. In addition, two more VELO XC printers have been ordered and will be delivered and operational in Q3 2026. In parallel, SBO expands the additive manufacturing space at its Houston, Texas site by 50% to more than 2,100 m². This additional capacity in conjunction with the existing excellence in high-precision post-processing serves rising customer demand from the space, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, energy and other industries. This positions SBO well for the strong growth of the additive manufacturing market from roughly USD 1.5 bn in 2025 to USD 4.8 bn by 2030.
SBO is also strengthening its market position in 3D metal printing in Europe. 3T Additive Manufacturing Limited, based in Newbury, UK, has been part of SBO’s Precision Technology division since October 2025 and recently received market recognition: at the Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards 2026, 3T was named “Tech SME of the Year”. The jury recognized the team’s technical expertise, its leadership in material and process data, and its continued growth in metal additive manufacturing. In addition, 3T has also expanded its printing capacity by adding another M400 to its fleet of EOS printers in Q2 2026. In Q3 2026, a second printer has also been ordered and will be delivered by the end of the quarter. 3T has also invested further in post-processing equipment. With the acquisition of 3T, SBO expands its customer base in the high-growth industries of space, aerospace, defense and semiconductors.
Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO, says: “3D metal printing is a key pillar of our diversification strategy, through which we are broadening our business beyond the oil and gas industry and continuing our transformation into a high-precision technology group. It is an attractive growth market: 3D metal printing is growing significantly faster than our core business and is gaining further momentum. We are capitalizing on that dynamic. We leverage our core capabilities in high-performance materials and high-precision manufacturing, offering the entire value chain from a single source, from printing to post-processing. With the new printers and expanded manufacturing space in the US and the award-winning performance of 3T in Europe, we are expanding where demand is highest: in space, aerospace, defense and semiconductors.”
About SBO
SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,500 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at
Contact:
Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG
11.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|E-mail:
|info@sbo.at
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|EQS News ID:
|2380316
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380316 11.08.2026 CET/CEST
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