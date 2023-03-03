EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Acquisition of ECO-Adapt SAS strengthens Schaefflers portfolio of Lifetime Solutions

|
03.03.2023 08:57:48
Schaeffler AG: Acquisition of ECO-Adapt SAS strengthens Schaefflers portfolio of Lifetime Solutions
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The acquisition expands the Industrial divisions portfolio of lifetime solutions and strengthens its position in the field of digitally-based predictive maintenance. The Lifetime Solutions portfolio contains an extensive range of service offerings for industrial maintenance of machines throughout their entire operating life from heating devices and alignment tools and condition monitoring solutions through to a wide selection of lubricants and matching automated lubricators.
Complementing existing OPTIME solutions with functions based on electrical signal diagnosis
With ECO-Adapt Schaeffler offers a new range of products covering the optimization of energy consumption during machine operation
Condition monitoring of all critical powertrain components is a challenge for our customers in all industrial sectors. Our customers need scalable and holistic monitoring solutions that provide detailed insights into the condition of the mechanical parts as well as the electrical components of electric motors in rotating machines. By working with ECO-Adapt, we can offer our customers top-quality services and solutions for bearings and electric powertrain components - throughout the entire lifecycle, said Rauli Hantikainen, head of Schaefflers Lifetime Solutions strategic business unit.
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Paris, France, ECO-Adapt combines smart hardware and data analytics to provide solutions for the analysis and optimization of energy consumption and the predictive maintenance of electric rotating machines. ECO-Adapts solutions are used by hundreds of customers in the production and maintenance departments of MRO and OEM companies as well as in commercial buildings.
Schaeffler is the ideal owner and strategic partner for us to continue our successful course in the future. Its expertise in industrial automation will allow us to scale up our offering and win many new customers. By combining our strengths in R&D, we will be able to launch promising new products in the field of innovative condition monitoring onto the market, said Laurent Laparra, CEO of ECO-Adapt.
The acquisition will be effected by means of a share purchase agreement for 100 percent of the shares. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction, which is scheduled to close during the first half of the year 2023 subject to customary closing conditions being met.
Expansion of Lifetime Solutions portfolio under Roadmap 2025
The acquisition of ECO-Adapt is a further strategic step in the strengthening of Schaefflers Lifetime Solutions portfolio. It follows the acquisition of BEGA International B.V. (Bega), a leading manufacturer of special tools for mounting and dismounting rolling bearings, in 2021.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO-efficient drives, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys third most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
