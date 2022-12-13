EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: CDP score Schaeffler achieves A for performance on climate change and water security

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Schaeffler AG: CDP score Schaeffler achieves A for performance on climate change and water security



13.12.2022 / 10:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CDP score Schaeffler achieves A for performance on climate change and water security

For the first time, Schaeffler has made it onto CDPs A-list for performance on climate change and water security

Score puts Schaeffler among top one percent of participating companies

Schaeffler Group earns recognition for environmental transparency

CDP score is an endorsement of Schaefflers sustainability strategy



Herzogenaurach | December 13, 2022| The Schaeffler Group has been recognized by the global not-for-profit environmental organization CDP for its leadership in disclosure and performance relating to climate change and water security. Schaeffler has improved its score from A- to A regarding both climate change and water security, an achievement that puts it among just a handful of the companies analyzed as part of the scoring process to have achieved A status in two categories. In total, data from more than 18,700 companies were analyzed and disclosed. CDP runs the worlds largest environmental disclosure database. Once each year, it collects data on the CO2 emissions, climate risk profiles and reduction targets and strategies of companies all around the world. This outstanding result for Schaeffler sends an important signal to our stakeholders, who pay close attention to CDP scores, said Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld.

Environmental leadership is an ongoing journey

Making it onto the A-list is the hardest transition to achieve in the CDP scoring system and is a feat managed by very few companies. This shows that we are on the right track with our sustainability focus as part of our Roadmap 2025, Klaus Rosenfeld said. Having said that, we know that we still have a long way to go, and that implementing our sustainability strategy in the current environment will continue to pose a significant challenge. Schaefflers pleasing CDP performance also reflects ongoing improvements in the companys environmental data collection, greater integration of climate considerations into its business processes, and transparent reporting.

Climate-neutral supply chains by 2040

Schaeffler achieved the latest CDP score due to a number of factors, including its target of achieving climate neutrality in its supply chain by 2040, its embrace of the opportunities posed by e-mobility, and the actions taken under its 2021 energy efficiency program. CDP also looked favorably upon the fact that all electricity used at all of Schaefflers sites in Europe came from renewable sources. This year, for the first time, the climate change questionnaire also included a module on biodiversity. The score awarded in the water category is based on a range of factors, including selected water-related measures implemented by Schaeffler in 2021, a detailed description of the companys management processes for water-related risks, and the inclusion of water among the performance targets for the short-term, variable component of management compensation. The use of climate scenario analysis was also taken into account.

Gold standard for environmental transparency

The CDP scoring system is regarded worldwide as the Gold standard in corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and more than 280 major purchasers representing over US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend called on thousands of companies to disclose their environmental data through the CDP platform. CDP uses detailed and independent methodologies to assess each participating company, awarding scores from A to D- based on the level of detail and comprehensiveness of the companys disclosures, the companys recognition and management of environmental risks, and its demonstration of best practices in environmental stewardship in combination with leadership on environmental matters, as evidenced by steps such as committing to ambitious targets.

Full details of the Schaeffler Groups commitment to sustainability are available in its latest sustainability report:

www.schaeffler-sustainability-report.com/2021



Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).



Contact