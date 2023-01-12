|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative
Science-based climate targets
Clearly defined pathway for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It was established in 2015 to help companies set emissions reduction targets that are in line with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
