Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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05.08.2026 07:45:04
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG expands partial retirement offer in Germany
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG expands partial retirement offer in Germany
Herzogenaurach | August 5, 2026 | The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided to expand its offer of partial retirement arrangements in Germany in response to the high level of interest on the part of employees. The decision represents a further step taken by the company to reduce cost structures at German locations and increase its long-term competitive ability overall.
Flexible models
“In offering these partial retirement arrangements, we are responding to the high level of interest among our employees while creating flexible solutions that meet both individual needs and the requirements of our company,” says Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Chief Human Resources Officer Schaeffler AG.
Savings potential starting in 2027
By expanding its offer of partial retirement arrangements, Schaeffler is adding to the options for individual and predictable transition to retirement. Meanwhile, the program also contributes to the balanced long-term enhancement of the age structure of the company’s workforce. Thus, Schaeffler is taking a stand for responsible and cooperative human resource management in a dialog with employee representatives.
You can find photos of the Executive Board members here:
www.schaeffler.com/en/group/executive-board
Forward-looking statements and projections
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
Contact
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
|EQS News ID:
|2377390
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377390 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|Schaeffler Buy
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|Schaeffler Buy
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|Schaeffler Neutral
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|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.07.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|09.04.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
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|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
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|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|UBS AG
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|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schaeffler AG
|7,19
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