Schaeffler Aktie

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WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100

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05.08.2026 07:45:04

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG expands partial retirement offer in Germany

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG expands partial retirement offer in Germany

05.08.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG expands partial retirement offer in Germany
  • High level of interest in partial retirement contracts
  • Additional partial retirement offer with flexible models
  • Favorable financial impact starting in 2027

Herzogenaurach | August 5, 2026 | The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided to expand its offer of partial retirement arrangements in Germany in response to the high level of interest on the part of employees. The decision represents a further step taken by the company to reduce cost structures at German locations and increase its long-term competitive ability overall.

Flexible models
Partial retirement contracts, which are in the interest of both the company and employees, had already met with high demand during execution of the structural measures announced in November 2024. The partial retirement offer has been agreed with the Group Works Council. It consists of block models with an active and a passive work phase and requires the consent of both the employee and their supervisor. The partial retirement models vary by location and staffing options and provide for terms ranging from two years (one active year and one passive year) to eight years (four active years and four passive years). The arrangements largely correspond to those offered as part of the structural measures announced in November 2024. 

“In offering these partial retirement arrangements, we are responding to the high level of interest among our employees while creating flexible solutions that meet both individual needs and the requirements of our company,” says Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Chief Human Resources Officer Schaeffler AG.

Savings potential starting in 2027
Approximately 20 percent of employees born in the relevant years up to and including 1971, or about 1,300 employees in direct and indirect areas, are expected to accept the offer. On this basis, implementation of the offer will lead to a one-off expense of approximately 51 million euros that will be recognized as a special item in 2026. The resulting financial impact will take effect starting in 2027.

By expanding its offer of partial retirement arrangements, Schaeffler is adding to the options for individual and predictable transition to retirement. Meanwhile, the program also contributes to the balanced long-term enhancement of the age structure of the company’s workforce. Thus, Schaeffler is taking a stand for responsible and cooperative human resource management in a dialog with employee representatives.

You can find photos of the Executive Board members here:

www.schaeffler.com/en/group/executive-board
 

Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

 

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

 

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications& Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
Christina Weiler
Head of Communications HR
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 30276
christina.weiler@schaeffler.com		  

05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
EQS News ID: 2377390

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377390  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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