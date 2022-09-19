|
19.09.2022 08:48:59
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: From e-motors to fuel cell drives: Schaeffler innovations premiere at IAA Transportation
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Tomorrows commercial vehicles will be electric
Schaeffler anticipates that in 2030 around 60 percent of all commercial vehicles will still be powered by internal combustion engines, with about 20 percent powered with a hybrid function and approximately 20 percent all-electric. But by 2035 just five short years later the combustion engine share of the drive mix will have halved from 60 to 30 percent, according to Schaefflers projections. At that point, all-electric and fuel cell-powered vehicles will together make up about 40 percent of the market.
Fuel cell drives
Schaeffler will be industrializing the production of bipolar plates, which are strategic fuel cell components, through a joint venture called Innoplate. Under this joint venture Schaeffler is partnering with Symbio, itself equally owned by Forvia and Michelin, to manufacture these plates in high volume. The establishment of Innoplate was announced by Schaeffler and Symbio in June this year. The partners will commence their joint activities in Haguenau, France, as soon as regulatory approvals have been completed. Production of the high-power-density bipolar plates is expected to start in 2024.
Schaeffler develops systems and components for all types of powertrains for light and heavy commercial vehicles to decarbonize freight transportation even further. That is why Schaeffler also offers technologies to improve the efficiency of fuel injection systems. These include a variable valvetrain system designed specifically for commercial vehicles that lowers fuel consumption and emissions. Furthermore, the supplier is working on innovative engine technologies for alternative fuels. This applies particularly to the direct combustion of hydrogen in specially converted internal combustion engines. Schaefflers variable valvetrain system has a part to play here as it enables very precise control of the air path regardless of the fuel mixture formation method, thereby ensuring greater efficiency.
Solutions for the automation of commercial vehicles
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
Contact
19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1444865
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1444865 19.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:48
|EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: From e-motors to fuel cell drives: Schaeffler innovations premiere at IAA Transportation (EQS Group)
|
08:48
|EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Von E-Motoren bis Brennstoffzelle: Schaeffler zeigt erstmals Innovationen auf IAA Transportation (EQS Group)
|
09.09.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09.09.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|H2 Green Steel: Start-up für grünen Stahl sammelt 190 Millionen Euro ein - unter anderem von Schaeffler (Handelsblatt)
|
04.08.22
|Schaeffler-Aktie verliert: Kostensteigerungen und COVID drücken Quartalsergebnis (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Schaeffler AGmehr Analysen
|07.09.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.22
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.09.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.22
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.08.22
|Schaeffler Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.12.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.11.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.08.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.09.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schaeffler AG
|5,08
|0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimische gelingt ebenso wie dem deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel etwas schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.