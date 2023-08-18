|
18.08.2023 09:00:04
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: More power, new design: Schaeffler develops next-generation bipolar plates for fuel cell drives
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New plate design for increased power density
For vehicle applications, several hundred of these plates are layered on top of one another, each separated by a membrane electrode assembly (MEA), to form a stack. The plates account for up to 80 percent of the stacks weight, and up to 65 percent of its volume. Stacks comprising up to 400 of these cell units have a total power output of up to 140 kW enough for light commercial vehicles. Heavy commercial vehicles up to 40 tons generally require two stacks.
Industrial-scale production
Another unique feature of the metallic bipolar plates made by Schaeffler is the coating system used. The purpose of coatings is to maintain a high level of electrical conductivity over the fuel cells entire service life. Schaefflers solution is Enertect a family of high-performance coating systems developed specifically for bipolar plates. Depending on the customers requirements, the coatings can be engineered for maximum plate service life, minimum carbon footprint, or an optimized price-performance ratio. Thanks to our capabilities in surface technology, we are able to offer each customer an application-specific coating solution. This means we can meet each customers requirements in terms of balancing cost, performance, and manufacturing-related CO2 emissions, Jochen Schröder said. The coatings are applied using a specially adapted and fine-tuned version of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process that Schaeffler has used successfully in the production of millions upon millions of highly stressed valvetrain components over the years. And finally, to make fuel cells gas- and watertight vital from a quality and safety perspective Schaeffler uses either injection-molded or silk screen gaskets, or, depending on requirements, a special laser welding process developed in-house.
Visit Schaeffler at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich: At this years IAA Mobility show at the Munich Exhibition Center, Schaeffler is exhibiting a whole range of new technologies for sustainable, efficient and comfortable mobility. These include solutions for inner-city goods delivery using e-cargo bikes, a new type of steering system, high-efficiency electric and hydrogen drives, new mobility concepts, and more.
Schaeffler press conference: Monday, September 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. (CEST): Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, and Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG, will address the media at the Schaeffler showcase at Booth B40 in Hall B3 and online via live stream.
Schaeffler and mocci are also teaming up for the IAA Experience at the IAA Summit in Hall A3. There, on the Cycling & Micromobility Course, visitors will be able to test-ride mocci e-cargo bikes featuring drive technology by Schaeffler. The IAA Experience is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily from September 4 to August 8.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germanys fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
Contact
18.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1706391
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1706391 18.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!