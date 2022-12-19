|
19.12.2022 08:30:04
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires solar farm
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
The acquisition of the solar farm in Kammerstein is another important achievement in the implementation of our sustainability roadmap, which we are pursuing successfully and with great determination, said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e. AG: We are currently in the decisive decade for achieving the 1.5-degree target and companies like Schaeffler play a central role here. One of the key objectives of BayWa r.e. AG is to promote the energy revolution in companies of every size through customized energy solutions. We are therefore delighted to support Schaeffler in achieving its sustainability targets and are making an active contribution to meeting global climate targets through projects such as the Kammerstein solar park.
Climate-neutral production by 2030
Electricity must be generated sustainably, and it must be reliable and always available, said Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG. That is why our strategy here at Schaeffler includes not only signing long-term supply contracts, but also increasing our self-generation capacity and generating a quarter of Schaefflers worldwide energy requirements from its own resources by 2030. The solar farm in Kammerstein is an important step in this strategy, and there are further measures to come.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
