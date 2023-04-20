EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AGM approves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board member

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AGM approves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board member



20.04.2023 / 15:38 CET/CEST

Schaeffler AGM approves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board member

Dividend set at 45 eurocents per common nonvoting share

Solid performance in 2022 despite challenging environment

Sustainability strategy further refined

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann steps down from Supervisory

Board, Appointment of Katherina Reiche as new member



Herzogenaurach | April 20, 2023 | The shareholders of the global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler approved the dividend proposed by the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board at todays annual general meeting. The meeting was held in a virtual format, with up to 395 shareholders present at peak times. The shareholders took this opportunity to address their questions about the company and the 2022 financial year directly to the Board of Managing Directors in digital form.

Dividend of 45 eurocents per common non-voting share

The annual general meeting approved a dividend of 45 eurocents per common non-voting share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 48 percent, which is at the upper end of the targeted range of 30 to 50 percent of net income attributable to shareholders before special items.

Schaeffler is a strong company and delivered a solid performance in 2022 despite the challenging environment, said the Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG, Klaus Rosenfeld. We want all investors to be able to participate in our companys success and are, once again, paying an attractive dividend. Our performance in 2023 to date is in line with expectations, and we are well on track to reach our targets.

Solid 2022 performance despite challenging environment

In his report, Klaus Rosenfeld outlined the companys performance in the past financial year, illustrating both challenging and successful aspects. He said the Group achieved decisive progress in key areas despite input cost Inflation and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The Automotive Technologies division is transforming itself successfully, he said, the evidence being the 5 billion euros of new orders secured by its E-Mobility business division. Meanwhile, the Automotive Aftermarket division grew its revenue for the year to more than

2 billion euros on the back of strong demand in the repair and spare parts business. In addition, the Groups Industrial division achieved strong organic growth, flanked by three key acquisitions. Klaus Rosenfeld pointed to this uniquely diversified position as being the basis for the Schaeffler Groups continuing strong balance sheet in 2022 and hence its ability to pay an attractive dividend.

Sustainability strategy further refined

For Schaeffler, sustainability is both an obligation and an opportunity, Klaus Rosenfeld said, explaining the further adjustment and refinement of the companys sustainability strategy during the 2022 financial year. In light of ongoing climate change and mounting social challenges worldwide, impactful, rapid and targeted action in the most relevant topics is now more crucial than ever, he said.

The companys central focus here is to systematically align its sustainability strategy with the three ESG dimensions of environmental, social, and governance. As the basis for implementing this strategy, the Schaeffler Group has defined its core sustainability focus areas and its expectations and requirements of external stakeholders. These are backed by concrete targets and measurable key performance indicators.

The fact that sustainability is closely interwoven with the business activities and opportunities of Schaefflers three divisions was illustrated by three specific examples. Firstly, the Automotive Technologies divisions 50 million euros investment during the 2022 financial year in its e-mobility development and manufacturing campus in Bühl. Secondly, the predominant role of the principles of circular economy in the Automotive Aftermarket division. These principles are being followed in Schaefflers repair and spare parts business and are being picked up throughout the group. Thirdly, the Industrial division is currently stepping up its work on scalable solutions for hydrogen production, a technology that also offers synergies across both Automotive Technologies and Industrial divisions. This further highlights the benefits of the companys balanced diversification.

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann steps down from Supervisory Board

As communicated on 3rd of March, Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann today formally stepped down from her role as a member of the Supervisory Board, for age reasons. Following this, the annual general meeting formally accepted Katherina Reiches nomination and appointed her as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Katherina Reiche is the CEO of Westenergie AG and has served as the honorary chair of the German governments National Hydrogen Council since 2019.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, but of course also personally, I would like to thank my mother, Ms. Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann, for her successful work during the last 27 years for the benefit of the company and its employees. Even though she will remain a shareholder and Managing Director in INA Holding, this is her last day as a Supervisory Board member of Schaeffler AG, said Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Georg. F. W. Schaeffler. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Katherina Reiche, a seasoned manager in the field of hydrogen who brings a wealth of experience to our Supervisory Board.

The voting results and the reports of the Supervisory Board and CEO at todays Annual General Meeting will soon be available at www.schaeffler.com/agm

The annual report is available at www.schaeffler-annual-report.com.

Photos from the AGM are available here.



