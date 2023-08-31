EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler and VDL Groep to team up on self-driving shuttle

|
Eindhoven / Bühl | August 31, 2023 | Schaeffler and VDL Groep are jointly exploring the development and production of a new generation of self-driving shuttles for public transport. The two family-owned companies will be showcasing a first demonstrator as well as all relevant automotive electrification and steering technology at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. The initiators intend to bring together their technological competencies and expertise in systems engineering, development, production, and public transport. For this progressive and innovative mobility concept, Schaeffler and VDL Groep will cooperate with Mobileye who will provide the shuttle vehicles with autonomous driving systems. The two partners are currently in advanced negotiations with public transport authorities and operators to start pilot projects. According to the roadmap, testing for the vehicles on the streets will most likely be possible starting in 2025.
Partners for new mobility ecosystems
Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: Self-driving shuttle vehicles will become integral elements of modern mobility ecosystems. They will bring people safely, quickly, and easily from A to B and increase accessibility to mobility for everyone living in cities and rural areas. We at Schaeffler want to support this development with best-in class systems engineering as well as innovative automotive technology in a sustainable manner. This goal is best realized with strong partners. We are more than happy to team up with VDL Groep and Mobileye.
Willem van der Leegte, President and CEO of VDL Groep says: Autonomous shuttles are going to play an important role in our future mobility needs. This vehicle concept fits seamlessly into our broad mobility solution covering design, electrification, connectivity, autonomy, and services. Of course, this planned cooperation is also a fantastic opportunity to pioneer and innovate with our esteemed partners Schaeffler and Mobileye.
Level 4: self-driving without driver
Germany is planned to be the first country where the newly developed and manufactured shuttles will operate, benefitting from the fact of being the first country in Europe which approved SAE level 4 for use on public roads.
Industrialization: production volume depends on achievable sales
Schaeffler and VDL Groep autonomous shuttle specifications:
Visit Schaeffler at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich: At this years IAA Mobility show at the Munich Exhibition Center, Schaeffler is exhibiting a whole range of new technologies for sustainable, efficient, and comfortable mobility. These include solutions for inner-city goods delivery using e-cargo bikes, a new type of steering system, high-efficiency electric and hydrogen drives, new mobility concepts, and more.
Schaeffler press conference: Monday, September 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. (CEST): Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, and Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG, will address the media at the Schaeffler showcase at Booth B40 in Hall B3 and online via live stream. Guest at the Schaeffler press conference will be Paul van Vuuren, Executive Vice President VDL Groep.
Schaeffler at the IAA conference:
Schaeffler and mocci are also teaming up for the IAA Experience at the IAA Summit in Hall A3. There, on the Cycling & Micromobility Course, visitors will be able to test-ride mocci e-cargo bikes featuring drive technology by Schaeffler. The IAA Experience is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily from September 4 to September 8.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germanys fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
