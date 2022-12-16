EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler partners with hydrogen producer Lhyfe

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler partners with hydrogen producer Lhyfe



16.12.2022 / 08:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler partners with hydrogen producer Lhyfe

Schaeffler cooperates with French hydrogen producer Lhyfe

Agreement includes construction and operation of industrial electrolysis plant in Herzogenaurach, Germany

Plant with capacity of up to 15 megawatts is an important step towards climate-neutral production by 2030

Agreement envisages technology partnership for exclusive use of Schaeffler electrolysis stacks



Herzogenaurach | December 16, 2022 | The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the French hydrogen producer Lhyfe regarding the production and purchase of green hydrogen. Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications. The production locations enable regional and local production of green hydrogen in industrial quantities. Accordingly, an electrolysis plant with a capacity of up to 15 megawatts will be built and operated by Lhyfe on Schaefflers campus in Herzogenaurach, Germany. From 2025 on, the plant will supply Schaefflers factory in Herzogenaurach and other regional customers with about 3.7 tons of green hydrogen daily. Schaeffler expects that the switch to this renewable energy carrier in combination with the use of waste heat from the electrolysis plant as a heat supply for its Herzogenaurach location will yield significant reductions in its CO 2 emissions. Furthermore, the highly efficient electrolysis plant will supply green hydrogen to other Schaeffler locations as well as potential customers in the wider region, such as municipalities and hydrogen filling stations. In addition to the purchase of green hydrogen, part of the agreement is a technology partnership to promote the use of Schaefflers electrolysis stacks.

The switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy is crucial to achieving our goal of climate-neutral production by 2030, said Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG. In Lhyfe we have found an innovative partner for securing a demand of green hydrogen for our factory in Herzogenaurach over the long term. This agreement highlights Schaefflers strategic commitment to sustainability and hydrogen technology.

Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe Business at Lhyfe, said: We are proud to support a giant company like the Schaeffler AG in its transformation towards a climate-neutral production by 2030. The rapid supply of green hydrogen continues to be a massive task. Large-scale projects like the one by Schaeffler prove the readiness of the technology, provide confidence and security in the market and strengthen the appetite for investment.

Electrolyzers for high-volume production

Hydrogen is one of Schaefflers strategic business areas and is part of the companys Roadmap 2025. Electrolyzers consist of multiple metal bipolar plates layered on top of each other to form stacks. Inside each stack, electricity is used to drive a chemical reaction in which water (H 2 O) is split into its basic components, the gases oxygen (O 2 ) and hydrogen (H 2 ). The LOI envisages a technology partnership under which Schaeffler will provide polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. Schaeffler makes electrolyzer stacks that are ideal for decentralized applications in hydrogen production, commented Florian Windisch, Head of the Strategic Business Field Hydrogen in Schaefflers Industrial division. Under the technology partnership with Lhyfe, we will contribute this know-how and develop it further for our business in the Industrial division. This partnership shows that the market already sees us as a preferred partner for innovative electrolyzer solutions. Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld added: Schaeffler is on the right track in its hydrogen business. This partnership will support not just our electrolysis and fuel cell activities, it will also support our new center of excellence for hydrogen in Herzogenaurach. I am particularly delighted that in addition to the joint venture with Symbio, we have found another French partner in Lhyfe to jointly promote hydrogen in Europe.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.



Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).



Contact