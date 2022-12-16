|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler partners with hydrogen producer Lhyfe
The switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy is crucial to achieving our goal of climate-neutral production by 2030, said Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG. In Lhyfe we have found an innovative partner for securing a demand of green hydrogen for our factory in Herzogenaurach over the long term. This agreement highlights Schaefflers strategic commitment to sustainability and hydrogen technology.
Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe Business at Lhyfe, said: We are proud to support a giant company like the Schaeffler AG in its transformation towards a climate-neutral production by 2030. The rapid supply of green hydrogen continues to be a massive task. Large-scale projects like the one by Schaeffler prove the readiness of the technology, provide confidence and security in the market and strengthen the appetite for investment.
Electrolyzers for high-volume production
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
