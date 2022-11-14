Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 11:40:03

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN

14.11.2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN
  • Acquisition of specialist in high-quality ceramic components a valuable addition to Industrial divisions capabilities
  • Industrial division secures strategically important technology and strengthens supply chain
  • Expansion of capabilities in the field of ceramic solutions for industrial customers


Herzogenaurach | November 14, 2022 | The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has signed a contract with the CERATIZIT Group for the acquisition of CERASPIN. Based in Livange, Luxembourg, CERASPIN has over 25 years experience in the development and production of premium ceramic products, the majority of which are processed into rolling elements for various bearing applications.

The bearings manufactured on the basis of this technology are used in a wide range of strategic growth areas, including wind energy, rail, aerospace, medical equipment, electrical engineering, and vacuum pumps for the semiconductor industry. Rolling bearings with ceramic components are characterized by low friction, reduced wear, and particularly high accuracy and precision. They are also increasingly used in applications designed to protect mechanical components against electrical current passage.

CERASPIN has many years of experience and expertise in development and production across all stages of the value chain, from raw material to finished component. These impressive credentials enable the company to deliver premium quality and technologically sophisticated products.

CERASPIN is an established provider in Europe and has been a supplier to the Schaeffler Group since 2004.

The acquisition of CERASPIN further enhances Schaefflers position in areas of strategic importance for the future. Dr. Michael Pausch, chief technology officer of Schaefflers Industrial division, said: CERASPINs expertise in ceramic components for rolling bearings is of critical importance to Schaeffler. In acquiring CERASPIN, we are strengthening our supply chain, especially in Europe, while at the same time building up a strong position in high-value components for strategically important growth sectors.

Under the purchase agreement, Schaeffler will acquire 100 percent of CERASPIN. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

  

Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
 

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone: +49 9132 82 8901
email: axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Renata Casaro
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone: +49 9132 82 4440
email: ir@schaeffler.com
 
Matthias Herms
Head of Communications Finance and Sustainability
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany

phone: +49 9132 82 37314
email: matthias.herms@schaeffler.com
 		 Christoph Herrmann
Manager Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach,
Germany
phone: +49 9132 82 4440
email: ir@schaeffler.com
 

14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486651

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486651  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AGmehr Nachrichten