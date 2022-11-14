EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN



14.11.2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler strengthens industrial business with acquisition of CERASPIN

Acquisition of specialist in high-quality ceramic components a valuable addition to Industrial divisions capabilities

Industrial division secures strategically important technology and strengthens supply chain

Expansion of capabilities in the field of ceramic solutions for industrial customers



Herzogenaurach | November 14, 2022 | The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has signed a contract with the CERATIZIT Group for the acquisition of CERASPIN. Based in Livange, Luxembourg, CERASPIN has over 25 years experience in the development and production of premium ceramic products, the majority of which are processed into rolling elements for various bearing applications.

The bearings manufactured on the basis of this technology are used in a wide range of strategic growth areas, including wind energy, rail, aerospace, medical equipment, electrical engineering, and vacuum pumps for the semiconductor industry. Rolling bearings with ceramic components are characterized by low friction, reduced wear, and particularly high accuracy and precision. They are also increasingly used in applications designed to protect mechanical components against electrical current passage.

CERASPIN has many years of experience and expertise in development and production across all stages of the value chain, from raw material to finished component. These impressive credentials enable the company to deliver premium quality and technologically sophisticated products.

CERASPIN is an established provider in Europe and has been a supplier to the Schaeffler Group since 2004.

The acquisition of CERASPIN further enhances Schaefflers position in areas of strategic importance for the future. Dr. Michael Pausch, chief technology officer of Schaefflers Industrial division, said: CERASPINs expertise in ceramic components for rolling bearings is of critical importance to Schaeffler. In acquiring CERASPIN, we are strengthening our supply chain, especially in Europe, while at the same time building up a strong position in high-value components for strategically important growth sectors.

Under the purchase agreement, Schaeffler will acquire 100 percent of CERASPIN. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).



Contact