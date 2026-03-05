EQS-News: Schaeffler AG shares move up to MDAX

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler AG shares move up to MDAX



05.03.2026 / 10:24 CET/CEST

Schaeffler shares will be included in the MDAX effective March 9, 2026

Increased trading volume highlights the growing attractiveness of Schaeffler shares

Important milestone on the way to becoming the leading Motion Technology Company

Herzogenaurach | March 5, 2026 | As part of an unscheduled review of the index on March 4, 2026, Deutsche Börse has decided to include Schaeffler AG’s shares in the MDAX. The basis for this rise is the positive share price trend in recent months. The first trading day of Schaeffler shares in the MDAX, the index for mid-sized companies on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, will be March 9, 2026.

Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld says: “We are delighted that Schaeffler is returning to the MDAX. That is an important milestone for us. Our strategy of making the Schaeffler Group the leading Motion Technology Company is making an impact.”

Its rise to the MDAX comes in the wake of Schaeffler AG’s merger with Vitesco and standardization of its classes of shares. All shareholders of Schaeffler AG hold registered shares and have full voting rights. The increased trading volume demonstrates the increasing attractiveness of Schaeffler shares for investors. The new Schaeffler shares have performed well since their launch on October 2, 2024, closing at 8.20 euros on March 4 (Xetra).

The merger with Vitesco has considerably expanded the Schaeffler Group’s product portfolio. Based on this, the company defined a new structure with four product-oriented divisions and eight product families. Schaeffler’s strategic ambition is to become a top 3 global player with all four divisions. Additionally, Schaeffler wants to generate approximately ten percent of its revenue from new, high-potential activities in growth areas such as humanoid robots, defense, and Aerospace by 2035.

The MDAX consists of the 50 largest public companies below the DAX. Inclusion depends on the market capitalization of the free float. Moving up to the MDAX is expected to result in additional funds and market participants including Schaeffler shares in their portfolios, which, experience shows, is likely to draw even more attention to the shares.



