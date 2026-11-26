EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler AG successfully places 6.5% stake in Schaeffler India Limited



26.11.2026 / 12:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Successful placement of 6.5% of shares in Schaeffler India Limited despite challenging market conditions

Net proceeds of around EUR 314 million will be used to reduce net debt and strengthen Schaeffler’s balance sheet and equity ratio

Promoter Group’s shareholding in listed subsidiary to stand at approximately 67.63% following execution of the transaction

Schaeffler reiterates strong long-term intention to remain the significant majority shareholder, representing at least two-thirds of Schaeffler India’s outstanding shares

Herzogenaurach, Germany | November 26, 2026 | Today, Schaeffler AG (“Schaeffler”) has successfully placed 10,159,738 equity shares in Schaeffler India Limited (“Schaeffler India” or “Company”), representing 6.5% of the Company’s outstanding equity share capital, via its subsidiary Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH, a member of the Schaeffler Promoter Group.

The shares have been sold to institutional investors in challenging market conditions at INR 3,493 per share (equivalent to EUR 34.63 per share as per exchange ratio as of 25 November 2026) (“Placement”).

The Placement results in net proceeds (after taxes and transaction charges) of around EUR 314 million. These funds are used to reduce Schaeffler’s net debt and strengthen the balance sheet. With the transaction, on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2026, the leverage ratio of Schaeffler improves by -0.13x to 2.13x, and the equity ratio increases by 1.2 percentage points to 15.8%.

The Placement follows Schaeffler’s notification dated October 26, 2026, that the Promoter Group was reviewing its shareholding and might consider monetizing a small part of its stake.

Following execution of the transaction, the Promoter Group’s aggregate shareholding in Schaeffler India will decrease from 74.13% to approximately 67.63%, assuming no other changes in the Company’s outstanding equity share capital or the Promoter Group’s holdings.

Schaeffler reiterates its strong intention to continue as the majority shareholder of Schaeffler India, representing at least two-thirds of the Company’s outstanding shares, consistent with its earlier notification.

India is and remains an important market for the Schaeffler Group, and Schaeffler India will continue to play a crucial role in the Group’s growth strategy.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative organizations.

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