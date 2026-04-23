Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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23.04.2026 15:59:23
EQS-News: Schaeffler AGM 2026: Clear majorities for dividends, discharges, and Supervisory Board election
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Schaeffler AGM 2026: Clear majorities for dividends, discharges, and Supervisory Board election
Herzogenaurach, Germany | April 23, 2026 | Schaeffler AG held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today as an in-person event at the Schaeffler Conference Center. Around 700 shareholders attended the AGM at the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach and approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board by a large majority.
High shareholder turnout
Dividend payout of around €283.5 million decided
The other items on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority. These concerned granting discharge to the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board, the appointment of the statutory auditors, the endorsement of the remuneration report, and the resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members. The Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board had proposed to the AGM an adjustment to the remuneration of Supervisory Board members that reflects the change in the company’s size and the increased workload of the Supervisory Board following the merger with Vitesco.
Ulrike Hasbargen re-elected to Supervisory Board
Strategic measures for sustainable growth and future proofing
The “5th Division”, which contains growth activities like humanoid robotics and the defense business, was highlighted as a key area. Rosenfeld made particular mention of the company’s role as a pioneer in the use of humanoid robotics but also addressed the product potential and associated growth opportunities in this field. He explained that in this segment, Schaeffler was pursuing partnerships and corporate start-up initiatives that promote innovation and agility. In his speech, the CEO stated: “We are reinventing ourselves without giving up what we have been standing for for decades.” He stressed that Schaeffler was heading into the future with a concurrent and intentional combination of defensive and offensive strategies – an approach that embodies courage, technological expertise, and innovative strength in equal measure.
Finally, Rosenfeld emphasized that sustainability continues to be an integral part of the corporate strategy, even if some stakeholders were currently less focused on this issue. He noted that Schaeffler remains committed to decarbonization and at the same time assumes corporate social responsibility.
“With our sponsorship of ‘Jugend forscht’ 2026, we aim to get young people excited about innovation and technology – even in difficult times –, pass on knowledge, boost engagement, and communicate confidence and optimism. This is why we decided to support the fostering of young talent in 2026 by sponsoring this national competition. We look forward to hosting the grand finale here in Herzogenaurach from May 28 to 31, 2026,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
Contacts
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314022
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314022 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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