Schaeffler Aktie

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WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100

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23.04.2026 15:59:23

EQS-News: Schaeffler AGM 2026: Clear majorities for dividends, discharges, and Supervisory Board election

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Schaeffler AGM 2026: Clear majorities for dividends, discharges, and Supervisory Board election

23.04.2026 / 15:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AGM 2026: Clear majorities for dividends, discharges, and Supervisory Board election
  • AGM adopts dividend of €0.30 per share and grants discharge to the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board
  • Ulrike Hasbargen elected to Supervisory Board
  • Key strategic measures and solid first year following merger with Vitesco
  • Schaeffler is this year’s sponsor of “Jugend forscht”, the nationwide competition for young talents, and will host the finals in Herzogenaurach from May 28 to 31

Herzogenaurach, Germany | April 23, 2026 | Schaeffler AG held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today as an in-person event at the Schaeffler Conference Center. Around 700 shareholders attended the AGM at the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach and approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board by a large majority.

High shareholder turnout
When the resolutions were adopted, around 823 million voting shares were represented, equivalent to about 87 percent of the total share capital. In his address to the AGM attendees, Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, stated: “Dear shareholders, we would like to thank you most sincerely for your support and commitment to the sustained growth of the Schaeffler Group, particularly during these challenging times.” He continued: “Our employees are laying the foundations for our shared future. Over the past year, they have once again played a crucial role in enabling the Schaeffler Group to reach its goals – even in challenging times –with passion, innovation, excellence and sustainability.”

Dividend payout of around €283.5 million decided
The AGM agreed to the proposed dividend of €0.30 per dividend-bearing share by a large majority. With approximately 945 million shares issued in total, around €283.5 million will be distributed to shareholders. The remaining retained earnings of €91.1 million will be added to revenue reserves.

The other items on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority. These concerned granting discharge to the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board, the appointment of the statutory auditors, the endorsement of the remuneration report, and the resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members. The Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board had proposed to the AGM an adjustment to the remuneration of Supervisory Board members that reflects the change in the company’s size and the increased workload of the Supervisory Board following the merger with Vitesco.

Ulrike Hasbargen re-elected to Supervisory Board
Ulrike Hasbargen was elected to the Supervisory Board to represent the shareholders until the 2029 AGM. Succeeding Honorary Professor Katherina Reiche, who resigned from her Supervisory Board position effective April 28, 2025, following her appointment as German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Ulrike Hasbargen had been appointed to the Supervisory Board by the court on a temporary basis starting in May 2025. As a long-standing member of the Schaeffler AG Supervisory Board, Ulrike Hasbargen can draw on her comprehensive expertise and experience. Her appointment aligns with the profile of expertise of the Supervisory Board and the diversity strategy for its composition.

Strategic measures for sustainable growth and future proofing
In his address to the 2026 Schaeffler AGM, Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, explained the Schaeffler Group’s current business situation and strategic direction. Following the first full year after the merger with Vitesco, he presented solid operating results. Rosenfeld stressed that Schaeffler is in a strong position thanks to its broad diversification with four divisions and broad regional footprint. He explained the consistent enhancement of the corporate strategy to make Schaeffler the leading Motion Technology Company characterized by technological leadership, innovation, and stronger customer focus. The switch to a product-aligned structure and focus on 12 manufacturing technologies forms the basis for previous and future success.

The “5th Division”, which contains growth activities like humanoid robotics and the defense business, was highlighted as a key area. Rosenfeld made particular mention of the company’s role as a pioneer in the use of humanoid robotics but also addressed the product potential and associated growth opportunities in this field. He explained that in this segment, Schaeffler was pursuing partnerships and corporate start-up initiatives that promote innovation and agility. In his speech, the CEO stated: “We are reinventing ourselves without giving up what we have been standing for for decades.” He stressed that Schaeffler was heading into the future with a concurrent and intentional combination of defensive and offensive strategies – an approach that embodies courage, technological expertise, and innovative strength in equal measure.

Finally, Rosenfeld emphasized that sustainability continues to be an integral part of the corporate strategy, even if some stakeholders were currently less focused on this issue. He noted that Schaeffler remains committed to decarbonization and at the same time assumes corporate social responsibility.

“With our sponsorship of ‘Jugend forscht’ 2026, we aim to get young people excited about innovation and technology – even in difficult times –, pass on knowledge, boost engagement, and communicate confidence and optimism. This is why we decided to support the fostering of young talent in 2026 by sponsoring this national competition. We look forward to hosting the grand finale here in Herzogenaurach from May 28 to 31, 2026,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG.

 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

 

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
 

Contacts

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		   Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 
Matthias Herms
Head of Communications Finance, CSR and Sustainability
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 37314
matthias.herms@schaeffler.com		  
 

23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2314022

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314022  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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