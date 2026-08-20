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WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100

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20.08.2026 09:00:24

EQS-News: Schaeffler and CATL deepen collaboration on Battery Management Systems and Integrated PowerBox Solutions

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Schaeffler and CATL deepen collaboration on Battery Management Systems and Integrated PowerBox Solutions

20.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler and CATL deepen collaboration on Battery Management Systems and Integrated PowerBox Solutions
  • Schaeffler and CATL sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development of Battery Management Systems (BMS) and “X-in-1” Integrated PowerBox (IPB) solutions
  • The collaboration builds on an already secured customer project and addresses the growing demand for innovative electrification solutions in the European market
  • Both companies are pursuing a long-term partnership to strengthen their competitiveness in Europe in particular and jointly unlock further international market opportunities

Herzogenaurach, Germany / Ningde, China | August 20, 2026 | The Motion Technology Company Schaeffler and CATL, a global leader in zero-carbon new energy technology have signed a MoU in the field of e-mobility.

The agreement builds on an already secured customer project and covers the joint development of automotive Battery Management Systems (BMS) as well as “X-in-1” IPB solutions. Through this collaboration, both companies are expanding their strategic partnership and combining their technological and industrial strengths to advance innovative electrification solutions for the European market and beyond.
 

Joint development of BMS and IPB solutions

The partnership focuses on two strategic technology areas. First, Schaeffler and CATL intend to jointly develop BMS solutions tailored to the specific requirements of European automotive manufacturers. Second, the partners plan to develop “X-in-1” IPB solutions that enable the close integration of high-voltage electronics and electromechanical systems.

By combining their complementary strengths, the two companies are creating the foundation for high-performance, highly integrated and competitive electrification solutions.

Schaeffler offers comprehensive expertise across the entire BMS value chain, covering hardware and software development, system integration, functional safety, testing and validation, as well as localized series production in Europe. CATL contributes its extensive expertise in cell producing technology, battery system development, and high-volume industrialization. The capabilities of both companies complement each other ideally and provide a strong foundation for a long-term collaboration in the European battery electrification market.

“Thanks to our established footprint in Europe, Schaeffler offers extensive expertise in local R&D, manufacturing, market entry and regulatory compliance, enabling us to deliver end-to-end support for project rollouts,” says Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG. “Through our partnership with CATL, we aim to build a competitive product portfolio for the European market and beyond, delivering long-term value to global OEMs and Chinese automakers expanding overseas.”
 

Industrial synergies driving Europe’s electrification

As electrification continues to advance across Europe and regional supply chains continue to be reshaped, demand is growing for highly integrated e-mobility solutions that meet the highest standards of performance, safety and efficiency. In this environment, close collaboration across the industrial value chain is becoming increasingly important. It is a key lever for bringing new energy technologies into mass productions more quickly and accelerating their broader market adoption.

Dr. Bruce Li, Executive President of Quality Systems at CATL, states: “We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Schaeffler. As a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, CATL has long been committed to cell producing technology and has strong capabilities in product definition, battery system design and core battery algorithms. With a strong presence across Europe and extensive operational experience, we have gained deep insight into local customer needs and regional industry standards. This cooperation is based on our complementary strengths in battery management systems. We share identical strategic directions and a common vision for industry development. Going forward, we will co-develop BMS and ‘X-in-1’ integrated PowerBox solutions designed for the European market and further explore applications of cutting-edge technologies including cloud computing and artificial intelligence in battery management scenarios. Together with Schaeffler, CATL will advance the high-quality development of Europe’s new-energy automobile industry and contribute to sustainable mobility worldwide.”
 

You can find photos of the Executive Board members here:
www.schaeffler.com/en/group/executive-board

 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

 

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
 

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 
Theresa Kronthaler
Head of Communications E-Mobility, Schaeffler
Vitesco Technologies GmbH, Regensburg
+49 151 52678082
theresa.kronthaler@mail.schaeffler.com
 
 

20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
EQS News ID: 2385842

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385842  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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