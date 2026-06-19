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19.06.2026 12:06:03

EQS-News: Schaeffler and Delair scale European drone production

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler and Delair scale European drone production

19.06.2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler and Delair scale European drone production
  • Schaeffler and Delair enter into strategic partnership aiming to support industrial ramp-up of Delair’s drone production in France
  • New production line for drones and interceptors will be able to deliver around 100 units per day by November 2026
  • The cooperation combines Schaeffler’s world-class product capabilities with Delair’s expertise in drone design, integration and operational deployment

Paris | June 19, 2026 | Schaeffler, a leading Motion Technology Company, and Delair, a leading French developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have entered into a new strategic cooperation aiming to support the industrial ramp-up of Delair’s drone production and strengthen Europe’s sovereign unmanned aerial systems capabilities, by launching a new production line for drones and interceptors that will be able to deliver 100 units per day by November 2026. The cooperation combines Schaeffler’s world-class product capabilities with Delair’s expertise in drone design, integration and operational deployment. 

The new production line will allow to manufacture the Damoclès drone, which is already qualified by French DGA and equips the French Army, as well as the newly announced Aspik Interceptor.

The production line, located in France, will give Delair the means to propose competitive products at large scale. The parties intend to develop a durable industrial partnership supporting the production of multi-rotor drones and related subsystems, with the shared objective of strengthening Europe’s defense industrial base and accelerating the availability of scalable, high-performance unmanned aerial systems.

“Schaeffler brings proven industrial capabilities that are highly relevant to the drone sector,” said Rémy Triouleyre, Regional CEO Europe of Schaeffler. “We see strong potential in supporting Delair’s growth through serial assembly, production scaling and component supply, while contributing to the development of resilient European defense-industrial capacity.”

“This cooperation with Schaeffler marks an important step in Delair’s industrial and European development,” said Bastien Mancini, CEO of Delair. “By combining Delair’s UAS know-how with Schaeffler’s manufacturing excellence and industrial scale, we are aiming to strengthen our production capability and accelerate delivery of advanced drone systems to our customers.”

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and one of Germany’s most innovative companies.

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 
Matteo Scaravelli
Head of Communications Region Europe
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 826633
matteo.scaravelli@schaeffler.com
 		  

 


19.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2350018

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350018  19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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