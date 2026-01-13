EQS-News: Schaeffler and Humanoid enter strategic technology partnership

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler and Humanoid enter strategic technology partnership



Schaeffler and British technology company Humanoid form strategic partnership to develop innovative components for humanoid robots

Partnership includes supply agreement for actuators and purchase agreement for humanoids for Schaeffler’s global production network

Another milestone for Schaeffler in its quest to become a preferred technology partner in the humanoid robotics segment

Herzogenaurach, Germany/London, UK | January 13, 2026 | Schaeffler continues to strengthen its position as a preferred technology partner for humanoid robotics by establishing a strategic technology partnership with British technology company Humanoid. The collaboration will focus on the development and supply of key components, including innovative actuators used in both wheeled-base and bipedal (two-legged) humanoids. Schaeffler is becoming the preferred supplier of actuators for wheeled systems. Moreover, Schaeffler is planning to integrate several hundred humanoids into its global production network over the next five years to further increase the automation and efficiency of its production processes. Together, both companies are collecting robot-specific and application-related data, to train AI models and continually optimize robot performance.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: “As a Motion Technology Company, we want to play a key role in the growing humanoid robotics market. To do so, we are relying on our decades-long manufacturing excellence and industrialization expertise. With Humanoid, we are gaining an attractive partner in Europe that will enable us to drive forward joint innovations in the field of humanoid robotics.”

Artem Sokolov, CEO and founder of Humanoid, says: “For years, humanoid robotics has been taking place in labs, product demonstrations and ‘proof-of-concepts’, but real-life application in large volumes is the moment when the technology will truly be put to the test. At Humanoid, we firmly believe that the future of humanoid robotics will not be defined by the most impressive demonstrations but by its large-scale scalability and capacity for use in real-world environments. This large-scale use is an important step towards this future. It allows us to validate humanoids under real-world conditions and create a clear pathway to commercial use in the next few years. Together with Schaeffler, we will prove that humanoids can work in industrial environments reliably, safely and efficiently.”

Actuator expertise for precise humanoid movements

Schaeffler offers an extensive range of products for humanoids, including scalable solutions like linear and rotary actuators for precise movements in robot joints. A key component of the partnership with Humanoid is the development and supply of Schaeffler strain wave gear actuators. These are produced using innovative manufacturing processes, including winding, surface mounting, and machining technology as well as assembly and testing technologies that ensure outstanding quality and reliability. Strain wave gear actuators are used primarily in the upper body, shoulders and arms of humanoid robots. Thanks to their outstanding weight/torque ratio and a large hollow shaft, they enable complete internal cabling of the actuators and extremities. The design is optimized for large production volumes and offers zero backlash, low friction, and excellent precision – ideal conditions for dynamic use and continuous load capacity in modern humanoid robots.

Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG and the Executive Board member responsible for the company’s humanoid activities, says: “Humanoid robots represent movement and precision at their best. With our comprehensive manufacturing excellence in high volumes, and strong vertical integration, we offer innovative products in the highest quality. The close integration of our development and production allows us to realize customized solutions that will take modern humanoid robots to a new level.”

