Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
|
27.05.2026 13:00:24
EQS-News: Schaeffler and Spire Global Partner to Build Sovereign European Space Infrastructure
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Joint Press and IR Release
Schaeffler and Spire Global Partner to Build Sovereign European Space Infrastructure
Strategic cooperation aims to establish a new European standard for space-industrial capability, with initial focus on spacecraft subsystems and satellite platforms
Herzogenaurach, Germany – VIENNA, VA., May 27, 2026 – Schaeffler AG (XE: SHA0), the leading motion technology company, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of satellite data, analytics and intelligence, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop space hardware subsystems, satellite platforms, and advanced radiofrequency (RF) and environmental sensing capabilities.
The partnership combines Schaeffler's precision engineering and manufacturing scale with Spire's proven satellite platform expertise and extensive flight heritage, with the aim of establishing a new European standard for space-industrial capability. The companies intend to build a sovereign European space hardware and mission business before the end of this decade – industrialized in Germany, flight-proven in orbit, and deployable at scale for defense, weather, civil security, and critical-infrastructure missions.
Powerful Industrial Logic
The cooperation will initially focus on securing and scaling supply chains for critical spacecraft subsystems. In parallel, the companies will evaluate a path toward industrialized satellite bus platforms for sovereign constellation programs, with Schaeffler leading precision manufacturing scale-up and Spire contributing platform architecture, flight software, and operational know-how.
Schaeffler has identified Space and Defense as strategic growth fields under its Strategic Ambition 2035 framework, bringing certified production discipline refined across decades of automotive and industrial supply and established relationships with European defense and government customers. Since 2013, Spire has designed, built, and launched more than 240 satellites across more than 40 launch campaigns. Spire currently has capacity to build 300-400 satellites per year across facilities in the United States and Europe. This dual-continent satellite manufacturing capacity is an important differentiating factor compared to other commercial satellite data, analytics and intelligence companies.
"Together with Schaeffler, we share a long-term vision for sovereign European space capability – built, deployed, and operated within Europe at industrial scale," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "This is a meaningful step toward a reliable, industrialized pathway for critical dual-use missions and a more self-reliant European space-industrial base capable of operating at the speed and scale modern missions require."
“As a motion technology company Schaeffler is ideally positioned to enter the new space sector. We recognize a powerful industrial logic at the heart of this cooperation. Schaeffler’s precision manufacturing, motor and bearing heritage, and power electronics capability are precisely what the growing European satellite industry requires in industrialized, flight-qualified hardware,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler. “Schaeffler’s industrial capabilities position it to pursue a comparable trajectory in the European market, with Spire as its space-heritage and mission-enablement partner.”
The partnership aims to accelerate Schaeffler's entry into the space sector while deepening Spire's roots in Germany. In May 2025, Spire opened a satellite manufacturing facility in Munich, Germany – and through this partnership with Schaeffler, Spire builds on that foundation, expanding its European manufacturing presence and access to sovereign defense and government customers across the continent.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
About Spire Global, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Contacts
For Media:
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334156
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334156 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG
|
17:58
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX letztendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
17:56
|XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX tritt auf der Stelle - Schaeffler greift nach den Sternen (Dow Jones)
|
15:59
|Handel in Frankfurt: nachmittags Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
15:28
|ROUNDUP: Schaeffler beliefert Satelliten-Hersteller - Aktie zieht deutlich an (dpa-AFX)
|
13:00
|EQS-News: Schaeffler und Spire Global kooperieren beim Aufbau einer eigenständigen europäischen Raumfahrtinfrastruktur (EQS Group)
|
13:00
|EQS-News: Schaeffler and Spire Global Partner to Build Sovereign European Space Infrastructure (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
10:03
|MDAX-Titel Schaeffler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Schaeffler-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)