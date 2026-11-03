Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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03.11.2026 07:55:03
EQS-News: Schaeffler announces further performance improvement program
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler announces further performance improvement program
Herzogenaurach, Germany | November 3, 2026 | Following the completion of the restructuring measures announced in November 2024 and the conclusion of 1,800 partial retirement agreements in early October, the Board of Managing Directors has decided to launch another performance improvement program. The program’s goal is to reduce overcapacity, adjust development capacity, lower personnel costs, and reduce organizational complexity.
The company is thus responding to the persistently challenging environment in the automotive industry, which – amid an overall downturn in the market and intensifying competition – is characterized by weakened demand for internal combustion engine vehicles and a delayed ramp-up of electric mobility. Added to this are the above-average costs per employee in Germany and the high complexity of the organization, with too many management levels and overly limited delegation of leadership responsibilities.
Workforce reduction – Focus on Germany and Europe
These include the plant in Dortmund, which currently employs 430 people, and the Morbach site with 160 employees; both belong to the Powertrain & Chassis division and manufacture products for internal combustion engines.
In addition, plans are in place to discontinue operations at the Berlin site, which currently employs about 270 people, and to close the Schwalbach site. A large portion of these approximately 385 employees is expected to transfer to the Schaeffler site in Frankfurt. In total, around 190 positions will be affected by the reduction.
In addition, plans have been made to discontinue toolmaking operations at the Höchstadt site and to make adjustments to special machinery manufacturing at the Erlangen and Schweinfurt sites. Furthermore, capacity and structural adjustments are planned at other locations in Germany – including Herzogenaurach, Bühl, Höchstadt, Nürnberg and Regensburg.
Outside Germany, production and development capacities at the French locations in Haguenau and Toulouse, as well as at the locations in Skalica and Kysuce in Slovakia, are to be adjusted. The Herstal production site in Belgium, with approximately 15 employees, will be closed. Detailed information regarding the plans at the respective locations will be presented at local staff meetings.
The planned reduction of 2,660 positions in Germany means that, relative to the core workforce – which consisted of 31,957 employees as of September 30, 2026 – approximately eight percent of existing positions will be reduced by 2028. When taking into account the job reductions resulting from legacy programs and the 1,800 partial-retirement agreements already signed, the percentage mentioned above increases to approximately 18 percent.
Solidarity contribution – Across all hierarchical levels
Commitment to Germany as a business location – Focus on competitiveness and cost efficiency
In implementing the program, which primarily concerns the Schaeffler Group’s automotive OEM business spanning multiple divisions, the company benefits from its broad portfolio, which is defined as part of its strategic development toward becoming the leading Motion Technology Company. On this basis, at least a portion of the job reduction is to be offset by creating positions in new growth areas.
Dr. Jochen Schröder, Chief Operating Officer at Schaeffler AG, adds: “In addition to our focus on further developing our core business, the Schaeffler Group has promising growth opportunities in future-oriented fields, particularly in the areas of humanoid robotics and defense. Here, we can draw on the technological expertise we have developed in our core business.”
Results improvement effect – 300 million euros per year starting in 2030
Socially responsible implementation – Dialogue with employee representatives
Motion Technology Company strategy – New growth areas as an opportunity
03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
|EQS News ID:
|2427086
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2427086 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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