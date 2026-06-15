Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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15.06.2026 17:34:03
EQS-News: Schaeffler Automotive Symposium presents innovations and technologies for the future
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler Automotive Symposium presents innovations and technologies for the future
Herzogenaurach, Germany | June 15, 2026 | At the 13th Schaeffler Automotive Symposium, the Motion Technology Company will present the latest product innovations and technological developments centered around the theme of “Beyond Driving. Innovation made by Schaeffler.” for the first time at the new Project and Technology Center at the Bühl location to over 300 customers. From June 15 to 17, 2026, the company will bring together experts, ideas, and innovations at its most important and largest automotive customer event to shape the technologies of the future.
“Traditionally, the Schaeffler Automotive Symposium stands for lively discussions with customers and the opportunity to experience innovations and new technologies first-hand. As a motion technology company, we will present the expanded competencies and product portfolio combining our strengths in mechanical engineering and mechatronics with new complementary expertise in electronics and sensors resulting from our successful integration of Vitesco Technologies for the first time ever at this event,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
By 2035, Schaeffler aims to generate 10 percent of its revenue in new segments. At the same time, the core business of the Schaeffler Group remains indispensable. “In addition to new growth areas, the automotive business remains central to Schaeffler, as the Schaeffler Automotive Symposium 2026 will impressively demonstrate. We also believe in Europe because many of our innovations originate here and because Europe continues to be a core market for our most important customers,” says Klaus Rosenfeld.
The transformation of mobility and the heterogeneous market developments in different regions place high demands on innovative capacity, resilience, and time to market. “The dynamic developments in our markets present big challenges – and we are prepared to meet them. With our broad portfolio, our global presence and local supply chains, and our pronounced systems expertise, we consistently transfer innovations to mass production. In this way, we are actively advancing the mobility transformation – toward higher efficiency and comprehensive electrification,” says Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG.
Technology partner on eye level
Innovations for cars, trucks, and two-wheelers
Global customer event
The recording of the press conference in English for the 13th Schaeffler Symposium can be found here: video
Press photos of Klaus Rosenfeld, Thomas Stierle, and Matthias Zink are available here: www.schaeffler.com/en/executive-board
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346340
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346340 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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