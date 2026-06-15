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15.06.2026 17:34:03

EQS-News: Schaeffler Automotive Symposium presents innovations and technologies for the future

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler Automotive Symposium presents innovations and technologies for the future

15.06.2026 / 17:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler Automotive Symposium presents innovations and technologies for the future
  • 13th Schaeffler Automotive Symposium in Bühl brings an expanded product portfolio and comprehensive systems understanding to life
  • Innovation, partnership, and competitiveness: Showcasing solutions for the mobility of the future
  • Over 320 products across four sectors: Vehicle Control, Chassis & Body, Powertrain, Energy Management
  • International event series with further stops in the USA, China, and Japan

Herzogenaurach, Germany | June 15, 2026 | At the 13th Schaeffler Automotive Symposium, the Motion Technology Company will present the latest product innovations and technological developments centered around the theme of “Beyond Driving. Innovation made by Schaeffler.” for the first time at the new Project and Technology Center at the Bühl location to over 300 customers. From June 15 to 17, 2026, the company will bring together experts, ideas, and innovations at its most important and largest automotive customer event to shape the technologies of the future.

“Traditionally, the Schaeffler Automotive Symposium stands for lively discussions with customers and the opportunity to experience innovations and new technologies first-hand. As a motion technology company, we will present the expanded competencies and product portfolio combining our strengths in mechanical engineering and mechatronics with new complementary expertise in electronics and sensors resulting from our successful integration of Vitesco Technologies for the first time ever at this event,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.

By 2035, Schaeffler aims to generate 10 percent of its revenue in new segments. At the same time, the core business of the Schaeffler Group remains indispensable. “In addition to new growth areas, the automotive business remains central to Schaeffler, as the Schaeffler Automotive Symposium 2026 will impressively demonstrate. We also believe in Europe because many of our innovations originate here and because Europe continues to be a core market for our most important customers,” says Klaus Rosenfeld.

The transformation of mobility and the heterogeneous market developments in different regions place high demands on innovative capacity, resilience, and time to market. “The dynamic developments in our markets present big challenges – and we are prepared to meet them. With our broad portfolio, our global presence and local supply chains, and our pronounced systems expertise, we consistently transfer innovations to mass production. In this way, we are actively advancing the mobility transformation – toward higher efficiency and comprehensive electrification,” says Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG.

Technology partner on eye level
At the Schaeffler Automotive Symposium, the company will offer a glimpse into the future of mobility – which is much more than classic driving. For Schaeffler, the mobility of the future is defined by connected, software-driven, electrified, and highly integrated intelligent vehicle systems. “At the symposium, we will present integrated product innovations for cars, trucks, and two-wheelers from a single source and show how Schaeffler supports customers as a preferred technology partner with extensive systems expertise and a high level of vertical integration,” says Matthias Zink, CEO Powertrain & Chassis at Schaeffler AG. “One of our core strengths is the system-based approach that we take to link functions intelligently to provide a better driving experience.”

Innovations for cars, trucks, and two-wheelers
Schaeffler will present more than 320 products at the Automotive Symposium. In the passenger car segment, the largest customer segment, solutions for connected, software-driven, electrified mobility will be grouped into the four technology clusters of Vehicle Control, Chassis & Body, Powertrain, and Energy Management. In the area of commercial vehicles, the company will present zero-emission solutions for higher efficiency, reliability, and profitability, for example, for battery-electric vehicles and fuel cell-electric vehicles (BEVs and FCEVs, respectively) and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (H2-ICE). Flexible development approaches for bringing low-emission technologies to the market faster will be presented. In the two-wheeler segment, the company will show bearings, engine control units, automatic transmissions, and connectivity solutions for an enhanced driving experience as well as efficient and smart platforms.

Global customer event
The customer event is organized by Schaeffler once every four years and is global in scope. The event will open in Bühl for the Europe region before continuing on to Detroit (USA) on September 17, Suzhou (China) on November 4–6, and Tokyo (Japan) on December 2–3.

The recording of the press conference in English for the 13th Schaeffler Symposium can be found here: video

Press photos of Klaus Rosenfeld, Thomas Stierle, and Matthias Zink are available here: www.schaeffler.com/en/executive-board
 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

Contacts 

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
Steffen Nieländer
Head of Communications Powertrain & Chassis
Schaeffler Automotive Buehl GmbH & Co. KG, Bühl, Germany
+49 7223 941 5974
steffen.nielaender@schaeffler.com

Theresa Kronthaler
Head of Communications E-Mobility, Schaeffler
Vitesco Technologies GmbH, Regensburg, Germany
+49 151 52678082
theresa.kronthaler@mail.schaeffler.com
 

15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346340

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346340  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

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