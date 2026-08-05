Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
|
05.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Schaeffler improves profitability in first half of 2026
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Schaeffler improves profitability in first half of 2026
Herzogenaurach| August 5, 2026 | Schaeffler AG published its interim financial report for the first half of 2026 today. In a persistently challenging market environment, the company generated 11,667 million euros in revenue, which was at the prior-year level (prior year: 11,845 million euros). At constant currency, revenue grew by 0.4 percent. Its diversified structure as a Motion Technology Company with four product-oriented divisions enabled the Schaeffler Group to offset declining market trends in certain segments with growth in other areas.
At group level, the Americas (0.9 percent) and Asia/Pacific (7.1 percent) regions increased their revenue at constant currency during the reporting period. Europe (-0.5 percent) and Greater China (-3.7 percent) region revenue was below prior year at constant currency.
The Schaeffler Group generated 549 million euros in EBIT before special items in the first six months of the year (prior year: 482 million euros). This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 4.7 percent (prior year: 4.1 percent).
“Despite a persistently challenging and rapidly changing global environment, the Schaeffler Group maintained its revenue at the prior-year level in the first half of 2026 and generated good earnings. Key to this is our diverse structure as a Motion Technology Company with four product-oriented divisions and our new growth areas. Especially in the areas of humanoid robotics and defense, we have continued to achieve good progress during the reporting period. As an integrated technology group, we are able to respond flexibly to dynamic market developments and to largely offset their impact within our portfolio. We confirm our full-year guidance for 2026,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
E-Mobility – Improved operating performance
EBIT before special items for the first six months of the year amounted to
Powertrain & Chassis – Robust earnings
The division generated 473 million euros in EBIT before special items during the first six months of the year (prior year: 520 million euros). It was particularly the impact of volumes that led to an EBIT margin before special items of 11.1 percent, slightly below the level of the prior year (prior year: 11.6 percent).
Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – Earnings contribution increased further
EBIT before special items for the reporting period amounted to 248 million euros (prior year: 239 million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of 15.5 percent (prior year: 14.7 percent). The improvement from the first half of 2025 was primarily due to the impact of prices.
Bearings & Industrial Solutions – EBIT margin improved considerably
EBIT before special items for the reporting period amounted to 286 million euros (prior year: 251 million euros). The increase was mainly attributable to improved operating performance, especially at the production plants. The EBIT margin before special items amounted to 9.0 percent (prior year: 7.8 percent).
Free cash flow – Cash outflows for restructurings and integration
“Our rigorous focus on improving operating performance in the first half of the year is making an impact especially in the E-Mobility and Bearings & Industrial Solutions divisions. The strong earnings contributions made by Powertrain & Chassis and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions are adding to the Schaeffler Group’s solid profitability. We are clearly directing our capital expenditures toward our future growth areas while staying disciplined and selective. Meanwhile, we will further optimize our inventory management in order to sustainably improve our free cash flow over the remaining course of the year,” says Christophe Hannequin, CFO of Schaeffler AG.
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 93 million euros (prior year: 43 million euros) and was adversely affected by 56 million euros in special items. Earnings per share were 0.10 euros (prior year: 0.05 euros).
The Schaeffler Group had net financial debt of 5,545 million euros as at June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 4,915 million euros). The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items was 2.4x as at the same reporting date (December 31, 2025: 2.1x). The ratio of net financial debt to shareholders’ equity (gearing ratio) amounted to 186 percent.
The company had a workforce of 108.912 employees worldwide as at June 30, 2026. This represents a decrease in the workforce by 3,946 employees since June 30, 2025, and by 1,841 employees since December 31, 2025.
Outlook – Full-year guidance confirmed
As set out in the interim financial report as at June 30, 2026, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has confirmed the full-year guidance.
The company reported on the adjustment of its mid-term targets 2028 in a separate communication on July 31, 2026.
You can find photos of the Executive Board members here:
www.schaeffler.com/en/group/executive-board
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.
Contact
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
|EQS News ID:
|2377382
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377382 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG
|
07.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX am Freitagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX klettert am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Stabiler Handel: MDAX beginnt die Sitzung wenig verändert (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Schaeffler auf 9,45 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
05.08.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Schaeffler steigert Ergebnis und will mehr sparen (dpa-AFX)
|
05.08.26
|Schaeffler-Aktie wankelmütig: Betriebsgewinn legt planmäßig zu (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Schaeffler AG
|06.08.26
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.07.26
|Schaeffler Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|09.04.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.26
|Schaeffler Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schaeffler AG
|7,19
|-2,04%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.