Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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05.05.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Schaeffler off to a good start in 2026
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Schaeffler off to a good start in 2026
Herzogenaurach | May 5, 2026 | Schaeffler AG published its results for the first quarter of 2026 today. Revenue for the first three months of the year was 5,764 million euros – slightly above the prior year figure –, rising by 1.0 percent at constant currency (prior year: 5,924 million euros). Diversified business activities enabled the Schaeffler Group to offset heterogeneous market trends.
At group level, the Europe (0.4 percent) and Asia/Pacific (8.0 percent) regions reported constant-currency revenue growth, while revenue declined at constant currency in the Americas (-1.0 percent) and Greater China (-0.5 percent) regions compared to the prior year quarter.
The Schaeffler Group generated 285 million euros in EBIT before special items in the first three months (prior year: 276 million euros). This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 5.0 percent (prior year: 4.7 percent).
“The Schaeffler Group is off to a good start in 2026, despite a persistently difficult political and economic environment. Based on our diversified organizational structure with four product-oriented divisions and our global footprint in four regions, we are continuing to execute our strategy of becoming the leading Motion Technology Company and are accessing new growth areas such as humanoid robotics and defense. As an integrated technology group, we are thus strengthening our resilience while also relying on our flexibility. We are maintaining our full-year outlook for 2026,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
E-Mobility – Profitability improved
EBIT before special items for the first three months of the year improved to
Powertrain & Chassis – Double-digit EBIT margin
The Powertrain & Chassis division generated EBIT before special items of 246 million euros in the first quarter (prior year: 290 million euros). This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 11.5 percent (prior year: 12.7 percent).
Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – EBIT margin increased further
EBIT before special items for the first quarter amounted to 128 million euros (prior year: 126 million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of 15.9 percent (prior year: 15.5 percent).
Bearings & Industrial Solutions – Favorable impetus from China
EBIT before special items for the reporting period amounted to 142 million euros (prior year: 162 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items of 9.0 percent (prior year: 10.0 percent) is in line with expectations.
Free cash flow – Negative due to seasonal factors
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 60 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.06 euros.
The Schaeffler Group had 5,143 million euros in net financial debt as at March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 4,915 million euros). The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items was 2.2 as at March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 2.1). The ratio of net financial debt to shareholders’ equity (gearing ratio) amounted to 163.8 percent.
The Schaeffler Group had total assets of 21,355 million euros as at March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 21,028 million euros). The company’s worldwide workforce as at the same date was 109,549 employees (December 31, 2025: 110,753 employees).
“In the first quarter, Schaeffler AG has continued its favorable operating performance and increased its profitability compared to the prior year. Key drivers were the volume-driven improvement in the margin of the E-Mobility division and the continued strong contribution made by the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions and Powertrain & Chassis divisions. The margin of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division met our expectations following implementation of most of the structural measures. We will continue to carefully manage our capital expenditures and increase our free cash flow over the course of the year,” says Christophe Hannequin, CFO of Schaeffler AG.
Outlook – Guidance confirmed
The Schae?er Group continues to anticipate revenue for 2026 within a range of approximately 22.5 to 24.5 billion euros. This represents constant-currency revenue growth of -4.3 to 4.3 percent. At the same time, the company expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items for 2026 of 3.5 to 5.5 percent. Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities is expected to amount to 100 to 300 million euros.
You can find photos of the Executive Board members here: www.schaeffler.com/en/group/executive-board
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321030
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321030 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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