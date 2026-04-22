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22.04.2026 12:30:43

EQS-News: Schaeffler partners with Vietnamese humanoid robot manufacturer VinDynamics

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Schaeffler partners with Vietnamese humanoid robot manufacturer VinDynamics

22.04.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler partners with Vietnamese humanoid robot manufacturer VinDynamics
  • Schaeffler and VinDynamics sign strategic partnership for development and supply of innovative planetary gearboxes
  • The deal is Schaeffler’s first-ever cooperation with a humanoid robotics manufacturer in the Asia/Pacific region
  • Joint data collection for actuator optimization, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance is a central element of the partnership

Herzogenaurach, Germany/Hanoi, Vietnam | April 22, 2026 | Schaeffler and VinDynamics, part of Vietnam’s Vingroup conglomerate, have agreed on a strategic partnership for humanoid robotics. The partnership centers on the development and supply of planetary gearboxes. These are central components of actuators that function as muscles and joints and enable humanoid robots to move. Under the partnership, the two companies will also jointly collect robot- and application-related data. They will use this data to help improve actuator design and performance and pave the way for future services, such as predictive maintenance. For Schaeffler, the partnership is the first arrangement of its kind with a humanoid robot manufacturer in the Asia/Pacific region. It complements the company’s existing network of partnerships with leading manufacturers in Europe, China and the US and strengthens its global position in the human robotics ecosystem.

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific at Schaeffler AG, says: “Pioneering applications clearly demonstrates our spirit for innovation. VinDynamics is an inspiring technology partner with a clear and ambitious vision for humanoid robotics. Our collaboration underscores Schaeffler's commitment to working alongside pioneering innovators to advance the next generation of motion technologies. By integrating Schaeffler's decades of expertise in actuator and drive technologies with VinDynamics' capabilities in developing next-generation robotic systems, we are confident that this partnership will deliver significant technological advancements and contribute to shaping how humanoid robots are deployed in the future."

La Manh Hung, President of VinDynamics, says: "We are honored to collaborate with Schaeffler, one of the world’s foremost motion technology companies with a distinguished legacy of innovation and engineering excellence. This partnership represents not only a convergence of technological capabilities but also a strategic alignment of vision, as both organizations are committed to shaping the future of humanoid robotics. We believe that by combining our respective strengths, this collaboration will unlock transformative opportunities and accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from research environments to impactful real-world applications across both industrial and everyday settings."

 

High-precision planetary gearboxes for robot joints

Schaeffler is able to draw on decades of experience and a high degree of vertical integration to transfer proven solutions from its eight product families to the field of humanoid robotics. Its comprehensive portfolio of technologies for humanoid robotics includes planetary gearboxes characterized by high torque density, high efficiency, and compact design. Used as part of a highly integrated actuator system for humanoid robots, they allow precise, powerful and energy-efficient movement in robot joints.

 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

 

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

 

Contacts

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 
Daniel Pokorny
Head of Communications Technology, Operations & Digitalization
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
 
+49 9132 82 88708
daniel.pokorny@schaeffler.com
 
 

 

 

                  

 


22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2312578

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312578  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

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