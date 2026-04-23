EQS-News: Schaeffler receives Sustainability Award in the Automotive sector with E-Axle Repair Tool

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Schaeffler receives Sustainability Award in the Automotive sector with E-Axle Repair Tool



23.04.2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST

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Award from ATZ/MTZ Group and Arthur D. Little in the category "Mobility Concepts: Business Models"

Repair instead of replace: Sustainable and economical electric motor repair

Combination of sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and technical precision

Tangible contribution to climate protection and circular economy

Herzogenaurach | April 23, 2026 | Schaeffler is the winner of the Sustainability Award in Automotive 2026, which will be presented for the sixth time on May 19, 2026. The ATZ/MTZ Group and the management consultancy Arthur D. Little honor companies for their outstanding contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with sustainable solutions. The Schaeffler Group is distinguished in the category "Mobility Concepts: Business Models" for its Schaeffler E-Axle Repair Tool. The tool can be used to professionally repair electric motors – instead of replacing them completely. The solution combines sustainability, cost-effectiveness and technical precision, thus creating new opportunities for repair shops and vehicle owners.

Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld says: "We are very pleased to receive this important award. It is confirmation of our efforts to shape motion sustainably with climate-friendly products and innovative repair solutions. I would like to express my gratitude to Jens Schüler and his team at Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, which is one of the pioneers in the circular economy.“

The Schaeffler E-Axle Repair Tool, a new special tool, enables safe, controlled, and low-damage disassembly and assembly of electric motors, while being universally adaptable for different types of electric motors. Thanks to the high rigidity and mechanical precision, strongly adhering seals can be loosened and bearings can be pressed in without affecting sensitive components. Press forces of up to 10,000 Newtons support even demanding repair steps. The Schaeffler E-Axle Repair Tool thus makes e-mobility more sustainable, economical, and repairable.

A key advantage of the solution is the conservation of resources: The reconditioning of electric motors can significantly reduce the carbon footprint compared to the volume production solution. This innovative solution thus makes a tangible contribution to climate protection and the circular economy.

“We do not see sustainability as an add-on, but as an integral part of future-proof business models. The E-Axle Repair Tool illustrates our ambition to combine technological innovation with measurable environmental benefits and clear economic value, strengthening repair, circularity, and long-term viability in e-mobility”, says Jens Schüler, CEO Vehicle Lifetime Solutions at Schaeffler AG.

As part of Schaeffler’s Vehicle Lifetime Solutions portfolio, the E-Axle Repair Tool supports a repair-focused aftermarket business model that combines circularity with economic viability.

In addition, the Schaeffler E-Axle Repair Tool opens up new business opportunities for repair shops in the growing e-mobility market. It helps repairers specialize in electric motor refurbishment, while creating an economically attractive approach for vehicle owners looking for a cost-effective alternative to complete replacement.

With a view to the UN Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN), which address key global challenges in the areas of ecology, society, and governance, the Schaeffler E-Axle Repair Tool pays particular attention to the Sustainable Development Goals SDG 8, 9, 12, and 13: Decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable consumption and production, and climate protection measures. Schaeffler is thus underscoring its commitment to combining technological innovation with measurable ecological benefits.

The award ceremony will take place as part of the 20th International MTZ Symposium on Future Powertrains "Electric Drives and Energy Systems" on May 19, 2026 in Frankfurt am Main.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and one of Germany’s most innovative companies.

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