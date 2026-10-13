EQS-News: Schaeffler releases preliminary numbers for first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

Schaeffler releases preliminary numbers for first nine months of 2026



13.10.2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST

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Schaeffler Group performs solidly across all divisions in Q3 2026 despite challenging environment

One-off special charges in E-Mobility division totaling around 240 million euros mostly in Q3 2026 to lead to moderate improvement in earnings performance in the coming years

Further order book improvement in fast-growing humanoid robotics business

FY 2026 guidance and mid-term targets for 2028 confirmed

Herzogenaurach | October 13, 2026 | Schaeffler released today preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the first nine months and third quarter of 2026. All divisions successfully navigated challenging environments and delivered solid results. Schaeffler confirmed its 2026 full-year guidance for the Group as a whole and the individual divisions.

The Schaeffler Group’s preliminary key revenue and earnings figures for the first nine months and third quarter of 2026 are as follows:

Key figures, Schaeffler Group

9M Q3 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue (in EUR bn) 17.5 17.7 5.8 5.8 EBIT margin before special items 1 4.5% 4.2% 4.2% 4.5% Free cash flow2 -40 47 260 175

1 Please refer to pp. 15 et seq. Interim Financial Report H1 2026 for the definition of special items.

2 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities

Revenue in the first nine months totaled 17.5 billion euros (prior year period: 17.7 billion euros). The EBIT margin before special items improved over the same period to 4.5 percent (prior year period: 4.2 percent). The nine-month free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities was -40 million euros (prior year period: +47 million euros).

In the third quarter, the EBIT margin before special items was 4.2 percent (prior year: 4.5 percent), and the free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities was +260 million euros (prior year: +175 million euros).

The Schaeffler Group’s divisional preliminary key figures for the first nine months and third quarter of 2026 are as follows:

Key figures, Divisions:

9M Q3 2026 2025 2026 2025 E-Mobility Revenue (in EUR bn) 3.9 3.7 1.3 1.3 EBIT margin before special items 1 -14.8% -17.8% -13.1% -15.0% Powertrain & Chassis Revenue (in EUR bn) 6.3 6.7 2.1 2.2 EBIT margin before special items 1 10.8% 11.5% 10.2% 11.4% Vehicle Lifetime Solutions Revenue (in EUR bn) 2.4 2.4 0.8 0.8 EBIT margin before special items 1 15.1% 14.8% 14.4% 14.9% Bearings & Industrial Solutions Revenue (in EUR bn) 4.8 4.8 1.6 1.6 EBIT margin before special items 1 8.9% 7.8% 8.6% 7.8%

1 Please refer to pp. 15 et seq. Interim Financial Report H1 2026 for the definition of special items.

2 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities

In the E-Mobility division, revenue increased in the first nine months to 3.9 billion euros (prior year period: 3.7 billion euros). The EBIT margin before special items was -14.8 percent (prior year: -17.8 percent). In the third quarter, the E-Mobility division’s EBIT margin before special items improved to -13.1 percent. The figures for the other divisions are shown in the table above.

E-Mobility one-off special charges of around 240 million euros mostly in Q3 in 2026

With European OEMs continuing to see volume reductions for projects, particularly in China, the Schaeffler Group decided to recognize one-off impairments and provisions totaling approximately 240 million euros, including around 220 million euros in the third quarter of 2026, adjusted as special items. The impairments relate principally to production equipment that has become surplus to requirement due to declining project volumes. The measures also involve portfolio streamlining in relation to specific thermal management systems. The division’s components and modules business in this area will continue to operate unchanged.

By recognizing the impairments, Schaeffler is mitigating balance sheet risk and reducing overcapacity. The resulting financial effects will have a positive impact on the E-Mobility division’s profitability in the coming years.

The Schaeffler Group confirms its dedicated China strategy for E-Mobility unchanged. On this basis, the Schaeffler Group aims to further grow its share of the Chinese OEM market, particularly in the electromobility segment. Achieving break-even for the E-Mobility division remains a key priority for the group.

Further order book improvement in fast-growing humanoid robotics business

In the fast-growing humanoid robotics business, the Schaeffler Group confirms the positive trend of the previous quarters. In the third quarter of 2026, two new customers in the Greater China region were successfully acquired and thereby increased new orders in this key growth business to approximately 400 million euros.

FY 2026 guidance and mid-term targets for 2028 confirmed

Based on the solid results achieved in the third quarter of 2026, the Board of Managing Directors has confirmed the 2026 full-year guidance and mid-term targets for 2028 (see the press and IR release of July 31, 2026).

“By adjusting our capacity and optimizing our portfolio in the E-Mobility division, we are responding decisively to the changing market environment. By recognizing the one-off asset impairments, we are proactively mitigating balance sheet risk and improving our earnings potential in the coming years. At the same time, we are making the E-Mobility division more focused and competitive in order to reliably achieve operational break-even. Orders on hand in the humanoid robotics business have performed well and increased to 400 million euros. Based on our solid results in the first nine months and third quarter of 2026, we are confirming our guidance for 2026 and our mid-term targets for 2028,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG.

The company will provide further details during an analyst call on October 13, 2026. The interim statement containing the final validated figures will be published on November 3, 2026.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

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