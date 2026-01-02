EQS-News: Schaeffler shows motion technology portfolio for the industry of the future

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler shows motion technology portfolio for the industry of the future



02.01.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler presents innovative solutions for humanoids, energy generation and autonomous handling systems

Highlights: actuators for humanoid robots, high-performance bearing solutions for energy generation, and autonomous material handling solutions

Schaeffler accelerates digital transformation by combining mechanical precision with AI

Las Vegas, USA/Herzogenaurach, Germany | January 2, 2026 | Schaeffler, the leading Motion Technology Company, will present its comprehensive motion technology portfolio at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES) in Las Vegas. The exhibition will highlight intelligent motion components and systems that address key industry challenges across humanoid robotics, energy generation, industrial automation, and vehicle technology. By generating high-quality data essential for AI applications, such as predictive maintenance, digital twins, and autonomous operations Schaeffler enables its customers in improving performance, reducing downtime, and advancing sustainability goals.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: "CES is the leading fair for breakthrough technologies. As a pioneer in motion technology, Schaeffler is the partner of choice when it comes to enabling innovations and thus shape the industry of the future. At CES 2026, we are demonstrating how our advanced solutions are accelerating the digital transformation of key industries by seamlessly combining mechanical excellence with digital intelligence."

Innovative planetary gear actuator for humanoid robots

For the first time ever, Schaeffler will present its planetary gear actuator developed specifically for humanoid robots. The actuator enables smooth back-driving and high precision thanks to its innovative design, supporting the broader adoption of humanoid robotics in industrial and commercial settings to increase productivity and reduce repetitive, demanding tasks. The highly efficient drive system, designed and manufactured entirely by Schaeffler, combines a two-stage planetary gearbox, electric motor, encoder, and controller in a compact, space-optimized unit.

Advanced motion solutions address global energy demand

Schaeffler will showcase high-performance bearing solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in energy generation and data centers to meet surging demands. These engineered components help maximize uptime and performance across conventional and renewable energy systems, including wind turbines and solar trackers, while also protecting critical equipment like HVAC motors in data centers from electrical erosion.

Autonomous material handling solutions for smarter manufacturing

Schaeffler is advancing intelligent industrial automation with high-precision motion and mechatronic solutions. The company will showcase autonomous material handling solutions, including a forklift demonstrator designed to navigate tight spaces where traditional equipment cannot operate. By replacing hydraulic systems with precise electromechanical actuators and integrating advanced steering, traction, battery management, and predictive maintenance, Schaeffler enables manufacturers to boost productivity, overcome labor shortages, and create AI-enabled, highly efficient production environments.

Innovative technologies to enable software-defined vehicles

At CES, Schaeffler will showcase solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) that simplify vehicle architectures, enable real-time control, and reduce reliance on rare-earth materials. The company highlights advanced Master and Zone Controller architectures, magnet-free sensors and actuators, and compact modules like the SuperBox 4-in-1 power electronics solution. These technologies help OEMs transition to autonomous, electrified, and software-enabled vehicle platforms.

Experience the future of motion technology at CES 2026

Schaeffler will showcase its latest motion technologies at CES 2026, where visitors can explore live demonstrations and speak with Schaeffler experts at booth 7301 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 6-9.

Learn more about Schaeffler’s appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show: Schaeffler at CES 2026 | Schaeffler USA | Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110.000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

Contact