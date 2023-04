EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT



27.04.2023 / 13:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT

Aktiengesellschaft

Ternitz

ISIN number AT0000946652

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2023, a resolution was passed to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share entitled to dividend for the fiscal year 2022.

The ex-dividend date on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 23 May 2023, the record date for the dividend is 24 May 2023. Payment of the dividend will be made less 27.5 % capital gains tax provided no exemption from the deduction obligation of the capital gain tax pursuant to section 94 figure 2 Income Tax Law (EStG) prevails, from Thursday, 25 May 2023 by crediting to the custodian banks. Raiffeisen Bank International AG Vienna has been appointed the paying agent.

Ternitz, April 2023 The Executive Board