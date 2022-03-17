|
EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Earnings 2021 show strong return to the profit zone
EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS INFORMATION
SBO: Earnings 2021 show strong return to the profit zone
- Clear turnaround after crisis year 2020, continuous growth since the low in Q3 2020
- Operating strength: EBITDA more than doubles to MEUR 60, EBIT climbing to MEUR 28
- Profit after tax rises to MEUR 21, after MEUR minus 21.7 in 2020
- Dividend of EUR 0.75 per share proposed
- Strategy 2030: Building a green tech segment in addition to the existing business
- Implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict for energy markets not fully assessable yet, little effect on SBO business at the moment
Operating profits were improved substantially: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to MEUR 60.0 (2020: MEUR 27.1). Profit from operations (EBIT) returned to positive territory and came to MEUR 28.2 in 2021, following a loss of MEUR minus 28.0 in 2020. The EBITDA margin rose to 20.5 % (2020: 9.3 %), and the EBIT margin came to 9.6 % (2020: minus 9.6 %).
Having gone up substantially, profit before and after tax was clearly positive in 2021: profit before tax climbed to MEUR 23.4 (2020: MEUR minus 31.2), profit after tax came to MEUR 21.0 (2020: MEUR minus 21.7). Earnings per share were EUR 1.33 (2020: EUR minus 1.38).
"After the involuntary braking maneuver that the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 required also from our company, we were able to shift up a few gears again last year. Our operating performance was strong, producing favorable earnings growth which brought us back to clearly positive territory again", comments Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO, on the 2021 business results.
Strong equity and high liquidity provide cushion for investments
The cashflow from operating activities came to MEUR 22.9 (2020: MEUR 94.3), reflecting rising business volumes and the associated increase in working capital. Capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (CAPEX) went up to MEUR 19.4 (2020: MEUR 16.2), and purchase commitments for property, plant and equipment amounted to MEUR 3.2 (2020: MEUR 3.7).
The Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022 to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.75 per share (2020: no dividend payment).
"Just as we have become a strategically important player in global oil and gas production over the past decades, we aim to become a major driver in the global energy transition and green tech industry in the coming years", says CEO Gerald Grohmann. "This is how we can make the best possible use of the strengths and capabilities of our Group, such as our global market knowledge and technical expertise."
Specifically, the Group plans to build a new business segment outside the existing business by 2030. To this end, strategic investments and acquisitions will be made, preferably in the fields of energy transition and green tech industries. New business areas must fit the niche strategy of SBO and fulfill a set of strict criteria, including high entry barriers, protected through technology and specific know-how and long-term growth potential combined with sustainable profitability. In addition, investments in startups that have the potential to meet those criteria in the foreseeable future are an option. In the long term, the new business segment should generate 50 % of Group revenue.
The existing business of the SBO Group comprising high-quality products and solutions for the oil and gas industry is to continue contributing to energy supply security. Also in this field, the Group will continue to invest in innovations and defend its market-leading position that is protected by cutting-edge technology and high quality standards.
"Our traditional business models will generate cashflows for future investments over many years, with the new business segment becoming a significant addition to our existing portfolio. This will make the Group more balanced and resilient for the future and also represent an attractive investment opportunity for our global investor base", comments Mr Grohmann.
ESG (Environment, Social und Governance) criteria are also deeply entrenched in the Strategy 2030. This includes, apart from expanding our company by further ESG-compliant areas, the consistent reduction of the low total amount of CO2 emissions produced by the business activity. The company will continue to invest heavily in qualified employees and additionally focus on the diversity of the teams. Apart from developing a separate ESG Policy, SBO will further strengthen ESG communication and strives for competitive ESG ratings.
Outlook for 2022
SBO operates a small subsidiary in Siberia (Russia), which focuses on service and repair work. The share of sales generated by SBO's Russia business is in the single-digit million euro range.
"In particular in the current environment it is becoming even clearer how important both energy security and alternative energy sources are. With our high-quality products for the oil and gas industry, we are making our contribution to the supply of those resources. In addition, under our new Strategy 2030, we are screening the market for innovative technologies and aim to invest in the fields of energy transition and green tech", concludes SBO's CEO Gerald Grohmann.
SBO's key performance indicators at a glance
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-precision components made of non-magnetic, high-alloy stainless steels. The Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and well completion equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Group employs a workforce of more than 1,200 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the annual report at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.
