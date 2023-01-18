EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Preliminary result for 2022

EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Record bookings at MEUR 645

Sales rising by more than 70% to MEUR 501

Profit from operations (EBIT) more than tripled to MEUR 95

Ternitz/Vienna, 18 January 2023. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), which is listed on the ATX leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, recorded an extremely strong business development in 2022. The momentum seen in the energy markets and the associated high demand for products and solutions of SBO resulted in all-time high bookings and multiplications of EBIT and profit before tax.

According to the preliminary figures for 2022, SBO's sales went up by more than 70% to MEUR 501 (2021: MEUR 292.8). Bookings reached a record level of MEUR 645, up 88% (2021: MEUR 343.3). Profit from operations (EBIT) more than tripled to MEUR 95 (2021: MEUR 28.2). Profit before tax increased nearly fourfold to MEUR 92 (2021: MEUR 23.4). A strong balance sheet supports SBOs further growth: net liquidity rose to a high MEUR 34 (31 December 2021: MEUR 9.9), and liquid funds arrived at MEUR 287 (2021: MEUR 291.8).

Our growth engine was running at full speed last year. The experienced management team, motivated employees and the tailwind from the market have contributed to a highly positive development of our business across all markets and in both segments. All of this helped us to generate an excellent result", comments SBOs CEO Gerald Grohmann. We are starting the year with full order books and expect the momentum in the markets to continue."

Note: All figures relating to 2022 are preliminary and rounded.

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is the global market leader in the production of high-alloy, non-magnetic stainless steels and high-precision manufacture of special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative traditional and additive technologies such as Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), a 3D metal printing technology. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its high-efficiency drilling tools and equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Group employs a workforce of around 1,500 worldwide and is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. With its high-quality products and technologies, the SBO Group already today provides for an increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly supply of energy. While oil and gas remain the most important energy sources, the company's new strategy is a response to changing environmental and climate targets. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2021 at https://www.sbo.at/publikationen.

