EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma with positive start to financial year 2026; outlook confirmed

SCHOTT Pharma with positive start to financial year 2026; outlook confirmed

Revenue increase in Q1 2026 by 4.8% at constant currencies to EUR 240.2 million (reported: 3.8%)

EBITDA margin was 27.1% (Q1 2025: 25.4%)

Share of high-value solutions (HVS) remains high at 57%, on par with the strong result of the 2025 financial year (Q1 2025: 55%)

Outlook for the 2026 financial year confirmed

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment solutions and delivery systems, has made a positive start to the 2026 financial year. Revenue in the first quarter (Oct 1, 2025 - Dec 31, 2025) increased by 4.8% at constant currencies to EUR 240.2 million. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 3.8%. EBITDA amounted to EUR 65.2 million, representing a significant increase of 11.1%. The corresponding EBITDA margin reached 27.1% (Q1 2025: 25.4%).

“We are very pleased with our start to the 2026 financial year,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. “The first quarter performed slightly better than originally expected in terms of both revenue and earnings. Increased demand was visible across our portfolio, with the need for our high-margin high-value solutions remaining strong. With HVS accounting for 57% of sales, we were able to build on the very good level achieved in the previous financial year. Despite ongoing uncertainties, we remain optimistic about the current financial year and confirm our revenue and earnings guidance for 2026.”

Reinhard Mayer, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, added: “With our strategy focused on high-value solutions, we once again achieved a very good profitability. This reinforces our decision to continue expanding our capacities in this area to meet the rising demand for sophisticated drug containment solutions and delivery systems.”

Profitable growth driven by high-value solutions in DCS

The Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) segment, which includes glass vials, ampoules, and cartridges for storing injectable drugs, was the main driver of the positive development. With continued strong demand for sterile cartridges and specialty vials, the segment generated revenue of EUR 137.2 million, an increase of 9.4% at constant currencies (reported: 6.9%). HVS continued to perform very well, reaching a revenue share of 24%. EBITDA grew significantly by 18.9% to EUR 33.4 million, with volume and product-mix effects more than offsetting ramp-up costs linked to capacity relocations. The EBITDA margin rose to 24.3%, compared with 21.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

The Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment consists of glass and polymer syringes and therefore solely of HVS. With revenues of EUR 103.1 million, the segment remained at the level of the prior-year quarter. At constant currencies, the development was slightly negative at –0.8%. Demand for prefillable glass syringes—particularly for GLP-1—remained high, while the reduced use of mRNA vaccines continued to have a dampening effect on polymer syringes. EBITDA in the segment declined by –7.3% to EUR 32.6 million, in line with expectations. The main reasons were product-mix effects, lower production utilization for polymer syringes, and ramp-up costs for new glass-syringe capacities in Hungary. The EBITDA margin was 31.6% (Q1 2025: 34.1%).

Continuation of growth investments

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 3.4 million, significantly below the prior-year level of EUR 25.1 million. This was primarily due to a change in working capital, largely driven by a deferred payment by a major customer at the end of the quarter. Adjusting for this effect, operating cash flow would have remained at prior-year level.

SCHOTT Pharma continued to invest in the expansion of its capacities in the first quarter of 2026, particularly for HVS. The focus was on sites in Switzerland and Hungary. Capital expenditure (CAPEX) amounted to EUR 23.4 million, slightly above the prior-year level.

Addressing market trends

In developing new products, SCHOTT Pharma focuses on addressing and advancing global industry trends. The company has expanded its portfolio of large-volume syringes and cartridges, which can be integrated into autoinjectors from cooperation partners, enabling patients to self-administer highly sensitive biologic drugs.

Specifically for the safe lyophilization and storage of light-sensitive antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), SCHOTT Pharma has launched EVERIC® lyo & amber in January—innovative vials that meet regulatory requirements in the EU, the US, and Japan.

Outlook confirmed

SCHOTT Pharma confirms the forecast published in December for the 2026 financial year, which expects revenue growth at constant currencies of 2–5% and an EBITDA margin of around 27%.



Webcast

CEO Andreas Reisse and CFO Reinhard Mayer will present the Q1 2026 results during a conference call for analysts and investors on February 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CET. The audio webcast can be accessed via the following link. The accompanying presentation is available on the Investor Relations website at https://www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs containment solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 30,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,800 people from over 65 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global health. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 986 million in the financial year 2025. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com

