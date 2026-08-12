EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma with strong third quarter and on track for planned growth

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

SCHOTT Pharma with strong third quarter and on track for planned growth



12.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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SCHOTT Pharma with strong third quarter and on track for planned growth

Revenue growth in Q3 of 8.3% at constant currencies (reported: 10.0%); 9M revenue of EUR 769.8 million 4.4% above the previous year's level at constant currencies (reported: 4.1%)

EBITDA margin of 26.8% in Q3; 9M margin at 26.7% (9M 2025: 28.9%)

Revenue share of high-margin high-value solutions (HVS) at a very strong 57% (9M)

Free cash flow for the first nine months significantly improved to EUR 58.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 39.6 million)

Recently increased guidance for the 2026 financial year confirmed

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment solutions and delivery systems, generated revenue of EUR 769.8 million in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year (October 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026), exceeding the previous year's level by 4.4% at constant currencies. The third quarter was particularly dynamic, with revenue growth of 8.3% at constant currencies to EUR 281.8 million, driven by increased demand across the product portfolio. The share of high-value solutions (HVS) remained at the strong prior-year level of 57%. EBITDA reached EUR 205.3 million (previous year: EUR 213.3 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 26.7% (9M 2025: 28.9%).

“SCHOTT Pharma achieved significant revenue growth in the third quarter, with contributions from both segments. Particularly encouraging is the increasing demand for polymer syringes in applications outside mRNA as well as the continued high demand for prefillable glass syringes for GLP-1 medications,” says Christian Mias, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. “We see positive business momentum also in the fourth quarter and confirm our updated guidance from early July, according to which we expect revenue growth at constant currencies of 5% to 6% in 2026.”

Reinhard Mayer, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, adds: “We continued our global investment program as planned and yet improved our free cash flow in the first nine months significantly. Our very solid financial position and an optimization of our financing structure give us the flexibility to seize future growth opportunities.”

Segments

Revenue in the Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) segment, which includes vials, ampoules and glass cartridges for the storage of injectable drugs, increased to EUR 445.4 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 413.9 million). This corresponds to growth of 9.2% at constant currencies (reported: 7.6%). Growth was driven by continued high demand for sterile cartridges and vials as well as specialty vials. HVS in this segment continued to develop very positively and accounted for 25% of revenue (9M 2025: 23%). At the same time, the business with core products showed a very robust performance. Due to favorable volume and product mix effects, EBITDA increased disproportionately by 10.1% to EUR 109.7 million (previous year: EUR 99.6 million). The EBITDA margin reached 24.6%, compared with 24.1% in the first nine months of 2025.

The Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment consists of glass and polymer syringes as well as polymer cartridges and therefore exclusively of HVS. With revenue of EUR 325.1 million (previous year: EUR 325.8 million) in the first nine months, it was 1.7% below the prior-year period at constant currencies (reported: -0.2%). This was due to lower demand for polymer syringes for mRNA vaccines. In contrast, demand for polymer syringes in other applications as well as for prefillable glass syringes, particularly for GLP-1 medications, developed positively. Segment EBITDA declined by 16.3% to EUR 95.7 million (previous year: EUR 114.4 million). The main reasons were lower capacity utilization for polymer syringes, the impairment loss on customer-specific glass syringes reported in H1, and additional costs in Q3 connected to infrastructure and process optimizations in production. The EBITDA margin was 29.5% (previous year: 35.1%).

Cashflow and investments

Cash flow from operating activities totaled EUR 140.7 million. Free cash flow improved by 49% compared with the first nine months of 2025 to EUR 58.9 million (previous year: EUR 39.6 million), primarily due to lower tax payments and an optimized financing structure. SCHOTT Pharma continued to expand its capacities in both segments – particularly for HVS – during the first nine months of 2026. The focus was on manufacturing locations in Switzerland and Hungary to meet the steadily increasing demand for specialized drug containment solutions. Capital expenditures (CAPEX) amounted to EUR 82.5 million and were therefore slightly below the previous year's level (9M 2025: EUR 89.3 million).

Innovations

As part of a cooperation with Nemera, a manufacturer of delivery systems, SCHOTT Pharma has been offering customers a verified pen injector platform since July that enables patients to safely self-administer their medications. The platform combines SCHOTT Pharma’s sterile 3 ml cartriQ® glass cartridges with a self-administration system from Nemera, is designed for a wide range of prescription therapies, and supports growing demand for patient-centric treatment models.

Outlook

SCHOTT Pharma confirms the forecast for the 2026 financial year updated on July 8, 2026, according to which the company expects revenue growth at constant currencies of 5% to 6% (previously: 2% to 5%) and an EBITDA margin of 27% to 28% (previously: around 27%).

The key figures for Q3 and 9M can be found here. For additional news about SCHOTT Pharma, please visit our media center.



Webcast

Christian Mias (CEO) and Reinhard Mayer (CFO) will present the results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 during a conference call for analysts and investors on August 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST. The audio webcast can be followed via the following link. The accompanying presentation is available on our IR website.

Über SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs containment solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 30,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 5,000 people from over 65 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global health. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs. In the fiscal year 2025, the company generated revenue of EUR 986 million. SCHOTT Pharma has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2023 and is part of the SCHOTT Group, a company of the Carl Zeiss Foundation, whose purpose is to promote research and teaching in the STEM fields of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, and technology.

Further information at www.schott-pharma.com



Media contact

Katrin Schreyer

Global Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 (0) 171 116 7544

E-Mail: katrin.schreyer@schott.com

Lea Kaiser

PR & Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 (0) 151 6891 7195

E-Mail: lea.kaiser@schott.com

Investor Relations

Tobias Erfurth, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Jasko Terzic, Senior Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir.pharma@schott.com