EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma’s preliminary results for fiscal year 2025; outlook for FY 2026 and update of mid-term guidance

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

SCHOTT Pharma’s preliminary results for fiscal year 2025; outlook for FY 2026 and update of mid-term guidance



04.12.2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SCHOTT Pharma’s preliminary results for fiscal year 2025; outlook for FY 2026 and update of mid-term guidance Preliminary FY 2025 results in line with specified guidance: Revenue of EUR 986.2m (+5.8% at constant currencies) EBITDA margin of 28.4% (prior year: 26.9%) at constant currencies

Guidance for FY 2026: 2-5% revenue growth at constant currencies and EBITDA margin of around 27%

Mid-term guidance (FY 2027-2029): Revenue CAGR of 6-8%; EBITDA margin increasing towards 30%

Based on preliminary results, SCHOTT Pharma expects revenues of EUR 986.2m for fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 5.8% at constant currencies. EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 280.3m, representing an increase of 11.5%. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 28.4%.



For fiscal year 2026, SCHOTT Pharma expects revenue growth at constant currencies in the range of 2-5% and an EBITDA margin of around 27%.



“2026 will be a bridge year for SCHOTT Pharma as we navigate a challenging market environment and prepare for the next phase of growth. Short-term headwinds persist, especially in the Drug Delivery Systems segment. It will be impacted by the revised market outlook of a key customer resulting in lower glass syringes demand. Nevertheless, we remain confident that our strong innovation pipeline, strategic investments, and robust customer partnerships position us well for future success. The fundamentals of our business remain solid, and we see opportunities to accelerate growth beyond 2026,” says Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma.



Based on this, SCHOTT Pharma updates its mid-term outlook for 2027 to 2029 to a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and expects the EBITDA margin to improve over the coming years towards 30%.



All results are preliminary and unaudited. The full set of results for fiscal year 2025 will be published on December 11, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CET. Andreas Reisse (CEO) and Reinhard Mayer (CFO) will discuss details of the FY 2025 results in an analyst and investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. CET.

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 25,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 957 million in the fiscal year 2024. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com.



Contact

Katrin Schreyer

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-4932

E-Mail: katrin.schreyer@schott.com



Lea Kaiser

Media Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-2422

E-Mail: lea.kaiser@schott.com



Tobias Erfurth

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: Tobias.Erfurth@schott.com



Jasko Terzic, CFA

Senior Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: Jasko.Terzic@schott.com Based on preliminary results, SCHOTT Pharma expects revenues of EUR 986.2m for fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 5.8% at constant currencies. EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 280.3m, representing an increase of 11.5%. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 28.4%.For fiscal year 2026, SCHOTT Pharma expects revenue growth at constant currencies in the range of 2-5% and an EBITDA margin of around 27%., especially in theBased on this, SCHOTT Pharma updates its mid-term outlook for 2027 to 2029 to a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and expects the EBITDA margin to improve over the coming years towards 30%.All results are preliminary and unaudited. The full set of results for fiscal year 2025 will be published on December 11, 2025, at 07:00 a.m. CET. Andreas Reisse (CEO) and Reinhard Mayer (CFO) will discuss details of the FY 2025 results in an analyst and investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. CET.Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 25,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 957 million in the fiscal year 2024. Further information at www.schott-pharma.com.Katrin SchreyerCorporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-4932E-Mail: katrin.schreyer@schott.comLea KaiserMedia RelationsTel.: +49 (0) 6131 66-2422E-Mail: lea.kaiser@schott.comTobias ErfurthHead of Investor RelationsE-Mail: Tobias.Erfurth@schott.comJasko Terzic, CFASenior Manager Investor RelationsE-Mail: Jasko.Terzic@schott.com

04.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News