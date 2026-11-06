Schweizer Electronic Aktie

Schweizer Electronic ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236

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06.11.2026 08:00:03

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter

06.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCHWEIZER continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter

  • Order book reaches a new high of €282.6 million
  • Revenue after nine months rises by 9.7% to €139.9 million
  • Profit turnaround in the third quarter – EBIT and profit return to positive territory

Schramberg, 6 November 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group continued to see strong demand for its printed circuit board solutions in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake rose by 41.2% compared with the same period last year to €228.6 million. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.6.

The order book also showed a clearly positive trend. As at 30 September 2026, it reached a new high of €282.6 million, representing a 45.6% increase on the figure at the end of 2025. The high order book underscores the continued strong demand and provides an excellent foundation for further business development.

Revenue rose by 9.7% to €139.9 million in the first nine months. Positive growth momentum came in particular from sectors outside the automotive sector (notably industry, medical, aviation and defence). Revenue from these sectors rose by over 50% to €31.3 million. 

In line with the revenue trend, SCHWEIZER significantly improved its earnings position. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €3.5 million, compared with -0.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year. The adjustment relates to restructuring costs of €0.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 2.5%.

The positive earnings trend continued in the third quarter. SCHWEIZER achieved an EBITDA of €2.9 million and a positive operating profit (EBIT) of €1.6 million. Net profit for the period also turned positive in the third quarter, amounting to +0.8 million euros. This marked the turnaround in the third quarter and underlined the ongoing improvement in business performance.

Based on business performance in the first nine months, SCHWEIZER is refining its forecast for the full year 2026. The company now expects consolidated turnover of between 175 and 185 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of between 4 and 6 million euros. Positive effects are still expected from the product mix and product profitability. At the same time, the situation regarding the availability and price of supplier materials remains fragile.


Further information on business performance and the forecast is available at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.

Explanations of the financial indicators used are available on the company’s website at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/unternehmenskennzahlen/erlaeuterung-kennzahlen

 

About SCHWEIZER  
Schweizer Electronic AG is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy in the printed circuit board industry. With its state-of-the-art production facility in Schramberg and through close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers bespoke printed circuit board and embedding solutions. The company’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in demanding applications across the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors. They are characterised by high quality and energy- and resource-efficient properties.

Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are traded on other German trading venues (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).

 

For further information, please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
Email:elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Photos: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-399
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
EQS News ID: 2429668

 
End of News EQS News Service

2429668  06.11.2026 CET/CEST

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