EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Infineon and SCHWEIZER extend cooperation in chip embedding to develop more efficient silicon carbide automotive solutions

Infineon and SCHWEIZER extend cooperation in chip embedding to develop more efficient silicon carbide automotive solutions

Munich and Schramberg, Germany 27 April, 2023 Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR: SCE) are collaborating on an innovative way to further increase the efficiency of chips based on silicon carbide (SiC). Both partners are developing a solution to embed Infineons 1200 V CoolSiC chips directly into printed circuit boards (PCB). This will increase the range of electric vehicles and reduce the total system costs.

The two companies have already demonstrated the potential of this new approach: They were able to embed a 48 V MOSFET in the PCB. This resulted in a 35 percent increase in performance. SCHWEIZER contributes to this success with its innovative p² Pack® solution which enables power semiconductors to be embedded in PCBs.

Our joint goal is to take automotive power electronics to the next level, said Robert Hermann, Product Line Head Automotive High-Voltage Discretes and Chips, of Infineon. The low-inductive environment of a PCB allows clean and fast switching. Combined with the leading performance of 1200 V CoolSiC devices, chip embedding enables highly integrated and efficient inverters that reduce overall system costs.

With Infineons 100 percent electrically tested standard cells (S-Cell), we can achieve high overall yields in the p² Pack manufacturing process, said Thomas Gottwald, Vice President Technology at Schweizer Electronic AG. The fast-switching characteristics of the CoolSiC chips are optimally supported by the low-inductance interconnection that can be achieved with the p² Pack. This leads to increased efficiency and improved reliability of power conversion units such as traction inverters, DC-DC converters, or on-board chargers.

Infineon and SCHWEIZER will showcase the 1200 V CoolSiC chip embedding technology at PCIM Europe 2023 in Nuremberg, at the Infineon booth 412 in Hall 7. SCHWEIZER will also be at the trade fair (booth 410 in Hall 6).

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol SCE, ISIN DE 000515623).



