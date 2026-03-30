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Schweizer Electronic Aktie

Schweizer Electronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236

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30.03.2026 15:09:03

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2025 and announces its outlook for 2026

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Schweizer Electronic AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2025 and announces its outlook for 2026

30.03.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2025 and announces its outlook for 2026

  • Revenue rises by 20% to EUR 173 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA at EUR 1.7 million
  • Equity ratio at 21.4%
  • Cash reserves EUR 23.4 million

Schramberg, 30 March 2026 – According to preliminary figures, SCHWEIZER achieved revenue of EUR 173.1 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 144.5 million). This represents an increase of 19.8%.

The growing success of chip embedding technology, as well as further project successes in the field of high-frequency printed circuit boards, contributed significantly to the substantial growth in revenue. Revenue from automotive customers rose by 23.7% to EUR 145.3 million and remained stable in the non-mobility customer segment.

Revenue from the products of our strategic partner companies increased by 71.7% in 2025 to EUR 117.2 million (2024: EUR 68.2 million), whilst revenue from in-house production fell by 26.7% year-on-year to EUR 55.9 million (2024: EUR 76.3 million).

At the end of the reporting year, the order book stood at EUR 194.1 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 0.7 million in the 2025 financial year (2024: EUR -0.3 million). The results were particularly affected by an unfavourable product and customer mix, higher energy and raw material prices, and reduced capacity utilisation at the German site. After adjusting for the costs of the restructuring programme amounting to EUR 1.0 million, EBITDA stood at EUR 1.7 million.

As at the balance sheet date, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 23.4 million (31.12.2024: EUR 8.2 million). This development was significantly influenced by the cash inflow from the sale of shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China.

In addition to the liquidity position, the sale of shares also had a positive impact on the consolidated result, which improved by EUR 14.0 million to EUR 5.0 million in the 2025 financial year. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.32 in the 2025 financial year (2024: EUR -2.40).

The net debt ratio improved to -15.7% (31.12.2024: 62.8%).

Equity increased to EUR 26.7 million, corresponding to a ratio of 21.4% (31.12.2024: EUR 21.6 million and 21.1%).

Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, on the outlook: “Looking ahead to 2026, we see resilient, regionally diversified supply chains as a key success factor. At the same time, the expansion of AI infrastructure is leading to increasing pressure on selected supplier materials for high-end printed circuit boards. This may result in risks regarding availability, costs, delivery times and delivery reliability, which we continue to manage closely.”

Outlook for 2026
For 2026, SCHWEIZER expects revenue of between EUR 165 million and EUR 185 million. The company continues to anticipate strong demand for embedding technology. SCHWEIZER also forecasts rising revenue in the Aviation & Defence sector.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be between EUR 3.3 million and EUR 6.0 million in 2026. The year 2025 was marked by a comprehensive restructuring programme, which will deliver almost full cost savings in 2026. Furthermore, the company expects a turnaround in production volumes at the Schramberg site.

The forecast figures do not include any restructuring costs. Nor do they take into account the potential impact of increasing uncertainty regarding the availability and price trends of supplier materials.

The full report for the 2025 financial year will be available from 27 April 2026 at www.schweizer.ag under Investors & Media / Annual Report or at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/geschaeftsbericht/downloads-berichte.


Preliminary figures for the SCHWEIZER Group 

in million euros 2025 2024
Order book 194.1 220.4
Turnover 173.1 144.5
EBITDA 0.7 -0.3
Adjusted EBITDA 1.71) -0.3
EBIT -4.7 -6.2
Adjusted EBIT -3.71) -6.2
Net profit 5.0 -9.0
Equity ratio (%) 21.4 21.1

1)  adjusted for the costs of the restructuring programme amounting to €1.0 million

Explanations to Financial Figures are available at https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures

About SCHWEIZER 
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and its close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation & Defence, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

 

For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-399
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300318

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300318  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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