EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG significantly strengthens its ESG profile with a CDP climate rating of ‘B’

Schweizer Electronic AG significantly strengthens its ESG profile with a CDP climate rating of ‘B’



04.02.2026

Schweizer Electronic AG significantly strengthens its ESG profile with a CDP climate rating of ‘B’

Schramberg, 4 February 2026 – Schweizer Electronic AG has been awarded a ‘B’ rating in the area of climate change by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the world's leading non-profit organisation for environmental transparency. The improved rating reflects the ongoing measures in the area of sustainability and the strengthened environmental awareness of Schweizer Electronic AG.

The refined governance structure creates the basis for consistent management of sustainability-related issues and contributes significantly to strengthening the internal and external traceability of our actions. At the same time, it enables better integration of sustainability aspects into decision-making processes at the operational and strategic levels.

Since 2026, Schweizer Electronic AG has also been sourcing electricity exclusively from renewable energies (‘green electricity’). In doing so, the company is further strengthening its climate protection measures and supporting the reduction of indirect emissions from purchased energy (Scope 2).

The assessment is based on the data disclosed by the company in the CDP questionnaire on environmental impacts, risks and measures.

In the 2025 reporting year, nearly 20,000 companies were assessed by CDP; more than 22,100 companies disclosed their environmental data. Schweizer Electronic AG's rating reflects improved transparency and progress in managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

CDP uses an independent, standardised methodology that assesses the quality of disclosure, risk awareness, environmental management and the implementation of best practices. The ratings range from A to D- and are fully aligned with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) framework. The CDP rating system serves as a key decision-making basis for investors and procurement organisations worldwide. In 2025, 640 institutional investors with approximately 127 trillion US-Dollar in assets under management requested the collection of relevant environmental data via CDP.

"The B rating in the CDP climate rating confirms our continuous progress in transparency and disclosure, as well as the consistent implementation of ongoing sustainability measures. Reliable and transparent ESG reporting is a key component of our communication with investors and customers, especially against the backdrop of increasing ESG requirements in our target markets," says Nicolas Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).



