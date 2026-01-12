Schweizer Electronic Aktie
12.01.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG successfully completes share sale and secures long-term refinancing until 2033
Schramberg, 12 January 2026 – The previously announced sale of 15% of the shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (‘SEC’) to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. (‘WUS’) was successfully completed in the 2025 financial year with receipt of the full agreed purchase price.
With the successful closing of the transaction, SCHWEIZER has strengthened its liquidity and financial position in the long term. Despite the sale of its shares, SEC remains an essential part of the Group's international production and supply strategy.
Successful refinancing and long-term planning security
These measures significantly improve the maturity structure of the financial liabilities. The company is thus increasing its financial flexibility and creating a reliable basis for implementing the Group's strategic development in the coming years.
The company's Executive Board considers both the successful sale of shares and the completed refinancing to be a significant milestone in strengthening the capital structure and securing the company's long-term financing.
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
