EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG successfully completes share sale and secures long-term refinancing until 2033

Schramberg, 12 January 2026 – The previously announced sale of 15% of the shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (‘SEC’) to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. (‘WUS’) was successfully completed in the 2025 financial year with receipt of the full agreed purchase price.

With the successful closing of the transaction, SCHWEIZER has strengthened its liquidity and financial position in the long term. Despite the sale of its shares, SEC remains an essential part of the Group's international production and supply strategy.

Successful refinancing and long-term planning security

Parallel to the completion of the sale of shares, Schweizer Electronic AG has successfully implemented a comprehensive refinancing of its financial liabilities. Two existing loans were refinanced as part of the transaction. The original financing arrangements, which were due to mature on 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2028 respectively, were converted into two new repayment loans with a term until the end of 2033 as part of the refinancing agreement.

These measures significantly improve the maturity structure of the financial liabilities. The company is thus increasing its financial flexibility and creating a reliable basis for implementing the Group's strategic development in the coming years.

The company's Executive Board considers both the successful sale of shares and the completed refinancing to be a significant milestone in strengthening the capital structure and securing the company's long-term financing.



About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

