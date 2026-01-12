Schweizer Electronic Aktie

Schweizer Electronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG successfully completes share sale and secures long-term refinancing until 2033

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Financing
Schweizer Electronic AG successfully completes share sale and secures long-term refinancing until 2033

12.01.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG successfully completes share sale and secures long-term refinancing until 2033

Schramberg, 12 January 2026 – The previously announced sale of 15% of the shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (‘SEC’) to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. (‘WUS’) was successfully completed in the 2025 financial year with receipt of the full agreed purchase price.

With the successful closing of the transaction, SCHWEIZER has strengthened its liquidity and financial position in the long term. Despite the sale of its shares, SEC remains an essential part of the Group's international production and supply strategy.

Successful refinancing and long-term planning security
Parallel to the completion of the sale of shares, Schweizer Electronic AG has successfully implemented a comprehensive refinancing of its financial liabilities. Two existing loans were refinanced as part of the transaction. The original financing arrangements, which were due to mature on 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2028 respectively, were converted into two new repayment loans with a term until the end of 2033 as part of the refinancing agreement.

These measures significantly improve the maturity structure of the financial liabilities. The company is thus increasing its financial flexibility and creating a reliable basis for implementing the Group's strategic development in the coming years.

The company's Executive Board considers both the successful sale of shares and the completed refinancing to be a significant milestone in strengthening the capital structure and securing the company's long-term financing.


About SCHWEIZER  
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

 

For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


12.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-397
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258212

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258212  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schweizer Electronic AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schweizer Electronic AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schweizer Electronic AG 5,25 0,00% Schweizer Electronic AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen