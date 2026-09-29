Schweizer Electronic Aktie
WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236
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29.09.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG transitions to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic AG transitions to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Schramberg, 29 September 2026 – Shares in Schweizer Electronic AG (ISIN: DE0005156236, WKN: 515623) will be traded on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 30 September 2026. The company is thus completing the transition from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the open market, as announced on 13 August 2026.
The steps required for the segment change have been completed as planned. The last trading day for the shares of Schweizer Electronic AG on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and on the regulated market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange is 29 September 2026. From 30 September 2026, the shares will be listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The tradability of SCHWEIZER shares will remain fully guaranteed throughout the segment change. The shares will continue to be tradable via Xetra and other trading venues.
By moving to Scale, Schweizer Electronic AG is aligning its stock market listing with the company’s size and capital market orientation. Scale is a segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional transparency requirements and is aimed in particular at small and medium-sized enterprises.
As previously announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 13 August 2026, Schweizer Electronic AG’s aim in changing segments is to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with listing on the regulated market, including the associated costs, whilst maintaining its presence on the capital market.
The company will continue to provide shareholders, investors and other capital market participants with regular and transparent updates on the company’s performance.
About SCHWEIZER
For further information, please contact:
29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|EQS News ID:
|2406676
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406676 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
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