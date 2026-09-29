Schweizer Electronic Aktie

Schweizer Electronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236

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29.09.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG transitions to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic AG transitions to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

29.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG transitions to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Schramberg, 29 September 2026 – Shares in Schweizer Electronic AG (ISIN: DE0005156236, WKN: 515623) will be traded on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 30 September 2026. The company is thus completing the transition from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the open market, as announced on 13 August 2026.

The steps required for the segment change have been completed as planned. The last trading day for the shares of Schweizer Electronic AG on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and on the regulated market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange is 29 September 2026. From 30 September 2026, the shares will be listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The tradability of SCHWEIZER shares will remain fully guaranteed throughout the segment change. The shares will continue to be tradable via Xetra and other trading venues.

By moving to Scale, Schweizer Electronic AG is aligning its stock market listing with the company’s size and capital market orientation. Scale is a segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional transparency requirements and is aimed in particular at small and medium-sized enterprises.

As previously announced in an ad hoc announcement dated 13 August 2026, Schweizer Electronic AG’s aim in changing segments is to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with listing on the regulated market, including the associated costs, whilst maintaining its presence on the capital market.

The company will continue to provide shareholders, investors and other capital market participants with regular and transparent updates on the company’s performance.

 

About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy in the printed circuit board industry. With its state-of-the-art production facility in Schramberg and through close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers bespoke printed circuit board and embedding solutions. The company’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in demanding applications across the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors. They are characterised by high quality and energy- and resource-efficient properties.

Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).

 

For further information, please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Telephone: +49 7422 / 512-302
Email:elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Photos: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-399
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
EQS News ID: 2406676

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406676  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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