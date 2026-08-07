EQS-News: SCHWEIZER increases consolidated revenue and improves EBITDA in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SCHWEIZER increases consolidated revenue and improves EBITDA in the first half of 2026



07.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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SCHWEIZER increases consolidated revenue and improves EBITDA in the first half of 2026

Group revenue and order books rise

Aviation and Defence revenue quadruples

EBITDA rises to EUR 0.2 million; adjusted EBITDA at EUR 0.6 million

Forecast for the 2026 financial year clarified

Schramberg, 7 August 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group today published its half-year financial report for 2026. In the first half of the year, the company achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 92.1 million, compared with EUR 82.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+11.9%). The order book increased to EUR 257.5 million as at 30 June 2026, representing a rise of 32.7% compared with the figure of EUR 194.1 million at the end of 2025.

Business with customers in the non-mobility sector performed particularly well, with growth of 30.6%. This was driven by a fourfold increase in the Aviation & Defence segment. Despite the current weakness in the automotive industry, growth of over 8.3% was also achieved with this customer group.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) improved to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR -1.1 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR 0.4 million, EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.6 million. The improvement in earnings was driven in particular by the effects of the restructuring programme, a higher gross margin and rigorous cost management.

The equity ratio stood at 18.2% as at 30 June 2026, compared with 21.4% as at 31 December 2025. Despite the loss for the Group and the increase in working capital, the company continues to regard its capital base as sound.

Outlook

Based on business performance in the first half of the year, the Executive Board is refining its forecast for the 2026 financial year. SCHWEIZER now expects consolidated revenue to range from EUR 170 to 185 million, compared with the previous range of EUR 165 to 185 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in the range of EUR 3.3 to 4.0 million; the previous forecast was EUR 3.3 to 6.0 million. The Executive Board now expects the equity ratio at year-end to be in the range of 17% to 20%, compared with the previous range of 20% to 23%.

The Executive Board regards the operational performance in the first half of the year as confirmation of the measures that have been implemented. The high order book and the deliveries expected in the second half of the year form a key basis for achieving the revised annual targets.

The full 2026 half-year financial report is available at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.

Key figures for the SCHWEIZER Group

ACTUAL 2025 First half of 2026 Forecast 2026 Revenue EUR 173.1 million EUR 92.1 million EUR 170 to 185

million EBITDA EUR 0.7 million EUR 0.2 million Restructuring costs EUR 1.0 million EUR 0.4 million Adjusted EBITDA EUR 1.7 million EUR 0.6 million EUR 3.3 to 4.0 million Net debt ratio -15.7% 8.8% -20% to +20% Working capital EUR 4.9 million EUR 6.6 million EUR 0 to 10 million Equity ratio 21.4% 18.2% 17% to 20%



Explanations of the key figures used can be found at https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/unternehmenskennzahlen/erlaeuterung-unternehmenskennzahlen.html and in the 2025 Annual Report on page 36 onwards.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy in the printed circuit board industry. With its state-of-the-art production facility in Schramberg and through close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers bespoke printed circuit board and embedding solutions. The company’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in demanding applications across the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors. They are characterised by high quality and energy- and resource-efficient properties.

Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).

For further information, please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

Email:elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

Visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Photos: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr