Schweizer Electronic Aktie
WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236
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07.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: SCHWEIZER increases consolidated revenue and improves EBITDA in the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
SCHWEIZER increases consolidated revenue and improves EBITDA in the first half of 2026
Schramberg, 7 August 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group today published its half-year financial report for 2026. In the first half of the year, the company achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 92.1 million, compared with EUR 82.2 million in the same period of the previous year (+11.9%). The order book increased to EUR 257.5 million as at 30 June 2026, representing a rise of 32.7% compared with the figure of EUR 194.1 million at the end of 2025.
Business with customers in the non-mobility sector performed particularly well, with growth of 30.6%. This was driven by a fourfold increase in the Aviation & Defence segment. Despite the current weakness in the automotive industry, growth of over 8.3% was also achieved with this customer group.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) improved to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR -1.1 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR 0.4 million, EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.6 million. The improvement in earnings was driven in particular by the effects of the restructuring programme, a higher gross margin and rigorous cost management.
The equity ratio stood at 18.2% as at 30 June 2026, compared with 21.4% as at 31 December 2025. Despite the loss for the Group and the increase in working capital, the company continues to regard its capital base as sound.
Outlook
The Executive Board regards the operational performance in the first half of the year as confirmation of the measures that have been implemented. The high order book and the deliveries expected in the second half of the year form a key basis for achieving the revised annual targets.
The full 2026 half-year financial report is available at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.
Key figures for the SCHWEIZER Group
About SCHWEIZER
Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).
For further information, please contact:
07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|EQS News ID:
|2378862
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378862 07.08.2026 CET/CEST
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