EQS-News: Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions; dividend increased again

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions; dividend increased again



17.06.2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions; dividend increased again

Dividend increased at a double-digit percentage to EUR 1.50 per share

Adjustment of Supervisory Board remuneration and introduction of a share ownership and retention requirement approved

Renewed authorisation for further share buy-backs

Munich, 17 June 2026

At today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in person in Munich, shareholders of Scout24 SE approved all proposals submitted by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a strong majority. Key agenda items included the resolution on the dividend distribution, the adjustment of Supervisory Board remuneration including the introduction of a share ownership and retention requirement, and the renewal of the authorisation to repurchase treasury shares.

The Scout24 Group continued its strong operational performance in the 2025 financial year, delivering profitable growth once again. Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board proposed increasing the dividend by a double-digit percentage for the fourth consecutive year. Shareholders approved the proposal. As a result, a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share will be distributed for the financial year 2025, representing an increase of approximately 14% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 1.32 per share).

The AGM also approved an adjustment to the remuneration system for Supervisory Board members. This was prompted by the significantly increased demands placed on the Supervisory Board’s work in recent years, as a result of the Company’s strong growth, rising governance requirements, and the introduction of a share ownership and retention requirement for Supervisory Board members. The associated remuneration increase reflects the growing complexity of the business model, the evolving regulatory environment, and the increasing importance of technology and AI-related topics. The remuneration structure remains unchanged and continues to consist exclusively of fixed components, in line with good corporate governance and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code.

Under the newly introduced share ownership and retention requirement, Supervisory Board members are obliged to build up and maintain a shareholding in the Company equivalent to 100% of their annual base remuneration over a four-year period and for the duration of their tenure. This further strengthens the alignment of interests between the Supervisory Board and shareholders.

The renewed authorisation to repurchase treasury shares continues Scout24’s strategy of creating sustainable shareholder value through ongoing share buy-backs.

In addition, shareholders granted formal approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for financial year 2025 and approved the remuneration report presented. In his speech, CEO Ralf Weitz highlighted the strategic evolution of Scout24 and the growing importance of artificial intelligence and intelligent workflow solutions: “Over the past years, Scout24 has evolved from a digital marketplace into an integrated real estate ecosystem. Leveraging artificial intelligence, our data and software solutions, and new automation capabilities, we are taking the next step in enabling more efficient real estate transactions. Our ambition is to support seekers, homeowners and real estate professionals across the entire real estate value chain with increasingly intelligent workflows and solutions.”

CFO Martin Mildner emphasised the Group’s strong financial performance and cash-generative business model: “Our strong operational performance is driven by our unique product portfolio and the continued growth of our customer base. At the same time, our cash-generative business model enables us to invest selectively in innovation, technology and new growth areas while delivering attractive shareholder returns. Our two leading subscription businesses in the Professional and Private segments, together with our data- and software-based solutions offering, have once again proven to be resilient growth drivers. This combination of profitable growth, scale and disciplined capital allocation forms the basis for sustainable value creation and enables us to return EUR 455 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs in 2026 alone.”

Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE, said: “Scout24 successfully continued its strong performance in the 2025 financial year, once again delivering profitable growth. The consistent expansion of our technology, data and AI capabilities has strengthened the Company’s market position and provides the foundation for future growth. The Supervisory Board actively supports the Company’s strategic direction in these areas. The further development of the Supervisory Board remuneration and the introduction of a share ownership and retention requirement further strengthen the alignment of interests between the Supervisory Board and shareholders. Scout24 is excellently positioned to continue creating sustainable value for customers, shareholders and employees.”

Documents relating to the Annual General Meeting

Detailed voting results and additional information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

Next reporting dates

6 August 2026: Half-Year Financial Report (including Q2 2026 results) and analyst conference call

About Scout24

Scout24 Group is one of the leading tech companies in Germany. With the marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With approx. 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitalise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria, and since 2026 also in Spain. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the DAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.

Contact for Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 30 243011917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Contact for media

Theresa Lewandowski

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 30 243011422

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

Disclaimer

This document contains carefully prepared information. However, the Company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information and assumes no liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This document may contain forward-looking statements about the business, financial and earnings situation as well as profit forecasts of the Scout24 Group, which are only valid at the time of publication of this document. Terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “consider”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate”, variations of such terms or similar expressions characterise these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations, assumptions and information of the Scout24 Management Board, many of which are beyond Scout24’s control. The statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update, review or correct these forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or for other reasons, unless there is an express legal obligation to do so. Alternative performance measures are used that are not defined according to IFRS and should be considered supplementary. Special items used to calculate some alternative metrics may not derive from ordinary business activities. Due to rounding, numbers and percentages may not accurately reflect the absolute figures. In case of any divergence, the German version shall have precedence over the English translation. The business figures contained in this document have neither been audited in accordance with § 317 HGB nor reviewed by an auditor.