EQS-News: Scout24 SE publishes integrated annual report 2025 and proposes 14% dividend increase; guidance for 2026 reiterated

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Scout24 SE publishes integrated annual report 2025 and proposes 14% dividend increase; guidance for 2026 reiterated



26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE publishes integrated annual report 2025 and proposes 14% dividend increase; guidance for 2026 reiterated

Preliminary 2025 full year financials confirmed with 14.7% revenue growth and 16.5% ooEBITDA growth resulting in 62.5% margin

Dividend proposal of EUR 1.50 per share, up 14% year-on-year

ESG milestone: SBTi validation of climate targets and strengthened AI governance and platform security

Management reiterates 2026 guidance: 16-18% revenue growth (thereof 6-7 percentage points inorganic contribution from Spain)1); ooEBITDA margin of up to 61% (organic2) up to 64%)

Munich/Berlin, 26 March 2026

Scout24 today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year. The audited financials presented in the report confirm the preliminary results published on 26 February 2026.

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS OF THE GROUP EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue 649.6 566.3 +14.7 % Ordinary operating EBITDA1,2 405.7 348.1 +16.5 % Ordinary operating EBITDA margin1,2,3 (%) 62.5 % 61.5 % +1.0pp EBITDA1 341.3 301.2 +13.3 % Net income 240.0 162.1 +48.1 % Adjusted net income 250.2 212.2 +17.9 % Earnings per share (basic, EUR) 3.33 2.22 +50.2 % Adjusted earnings per share (basic, EUR)4 3.47 2.90 +19.6 %

1 EBITDA (unadjusted) is defined as earnings before the financial result, income taxes, depreciation, amortisation and any impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses.

2 Ordinary operating EBITDA refers to EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, which mainly include expenses for share-based payments, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation and other non-operating effects.

3 The ordinary operating EBITDA margin is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

4 Adjusted (1) for non-operating effects, which are also used to determine ordinary operating EBITDA, (2) for depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses on assets acquired in business combinations, and (3) effects from business combinations included in the financial result, such as the measurement of purchase price liabilities. The one-time non-cash tax effect mentioned in the annual report 2025 does not apply here, as a standard tax rate is assumed.

The complete financials for the year 2025 and detailed explanations are available at www.scout24.com/en/reporting-2025 as well as in our publications section at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.

Dividend proposal of EUR 1.50 per share leads to increase of 14% compared to previous year

Based on the successful financial year 2025 and the expectation of continued profitable growth, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share entitled to dividend, translating to 14% growth compared to last dividend paid. This corresponds to approximately 43% of adjusted net income and remains at the upper end of Scout24’s defined dividend policy. Based on the number of shares as of 31 December 2025, the total preliminary distribution amount will thus increase to 107.1 million EUR. The dividend will be paid out after its approval by this year’s Annual General Meeting. If the number of dividend-entitled shares for the past financial year 2025 changes as a result of the ongoing share buy-back programme until the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2026, a correspondingly adjusted resolution proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting. This will provide for an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.50 per dividend-entitled share.

Scout24 strengthens its ESG strategy with validated climate targets and future-focused workforce strategy

Scout24 continues to systematically integrate sustainability into its governance and business model. The Sustainability Statement 2025 has been prepared in full alignment with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the CSRD framework and was subject to limited assurance audit.

In 2025, Scout24’s medium- and long-term climate targets were officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi validation confirms that the company’s climate targets are aligned with a 1.5°C pathway. Scout24 is making continued progress towards achieving these targets. In the social dimension, Scout24 further enhanced digital and AI-related competencies across its workforce. The responsible use of artificial intelligence is governed by internal policies and embedded in existing management and compliance structures. From 2026 onwards, workforce AI capability development will also be reflected in a defined management performance metric. As a digital marketplace, data protection and safety remain key elements of Scout24’s Sustainability Strategy. Building on the optimisations implemented in 2024, Scout24 further reduced the number of fraudulent listings on the Immoscout24 platform by 19% in 2025. Further information can be found in the Annual Report 2025 within the sustainability statement.

Overall, the combination of validated climate targets, structured oversight and a strong focus on platform reliability underscores the company’s commitment to long-term, responsible value creation.

In addition to the integrated report, which consists of the annual report and the sustainability statement 2025, Scout24 SE also published its compensation report for the financial year 2025 at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/compensation.

Management reiterates financial guidance for the 2026 financial year

As already announced on 26 February 2026, Scout24 Group is convinced that it can offer its customers strong added value in various market situations with its diversified product portfolio. The Management Board is therefore confident that revenue can also be increased in 2026 while maintaining high profitability based on the further implementation of the product- and tech-led strategy with a focus on interconnectivity and AI. Specifically, the Management Board expects revenue growth of 16-18%, of which 6-7 percentage points are attributable to inorganic contribution from Spain3). Furthermore, the Management Board expects an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of up to 61% (organic4) up to 64%).



1) Including the (consolidated) revenue contributions of Adevinta Real Estate S.L.U. and its subsidiaries in the 2026 financial year (since March 2026).

2) Excluding the (consolidated) contributions of Adevinta Real Estate S.L.U. and its subsidiaries in the 2026 financial year (since March 2026).

3) Including the (consolidated) revenue contributions of Adevinta Real Estate S.L.U. and its subsidiaries in the 2026 financial year (since March 2026).

4) Excluding the (consolidated) contributions of Adevinta Real Estate S.L.U. and its subsidiaries in the 2026 financial year (since March 2026).



Next dates

29 April 2026: Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026 & Analyst Conference Call

12 May 2026: Capital Markets Day



About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With approx. 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a European stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the DAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.



Contact for Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 30 243011917

Email: ir@scout24.com



Contact for media

Theresa Lewandowski

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 30 243 01-1422

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com



Disclaimer

This document contains carefully prepared information. However, the Company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information and assumes no liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This document may contain forward-looking statements about the business, financial and earnings situation as well as profit forecasts of the Scout24 Group, which are only valid at the time of publication of this document. Terms such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘consider’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘continue’ and ‘estimate’, variations of such terms or similar expressions characterize these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations, assumptions and information of the Scout24 Management Board, many of which are beyond Scout24’s control. The statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update, review or correct these forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or for other reasons, unless there is an express legal obligation to do so. Alternative performance measures are used that are not defined according to IFRS and should be considered supplementary. Special items used to calculate some alternative metrics may not derive from ordinary business activities. Due to rounding, numbers and percentages may not accurately reflect the absolute figures. In case of any divergence, the German version shall have precedence over the English translation.