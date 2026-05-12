EQS-News: Scout24 unveils the Agentic OS for Real Estate and outlines next phase of scalable growth at Capital Markets Day 2026

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Forecast

Scout24 unveils the Agentic OS for Real Estate and outlines next phase of scalable growth at Capital Markets Day 2026



12.05.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST

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Scout24 unveils the Agentic OS for Real Estate and outlines next phase of scalable growth at Capital Markets Day 2026

On track to outperform all 2024 capital markets targets ahead of schedule, demonstrating strong execution and consistent track record

Evolving from an interconnected ecosystem into the Agentic OS for Real Estate in Germany

The Agentic OS is built on Scout24’s infrastructure layer, including its trusted platform and transaction backend, with an intelligence layer powered by immo.ai and enabled by unique data and exclusive content

Together with Scout24's Agent Factory, immo.ai will automate internal and external workflows, enhance engagement, and drive monetisation

Introducing financial guidance framework for 2027-2028

Annual revenue growth: at the high end of the high single-digit to low double-digit range

Ordinary operating EBITDA margin: around 64% by 2028



Munich / Berlin, 12 May 2026

At today’s Capital Markets Day 2026, Scout24 outlined the next phase of its growth strategy, evolving from an interconnected ecosystem into an Agentic Operating System (Agentic OS) for Real Estate – a platform that automates and orchestrates real estate workflows throughout the transaction lifecycle. Scout24’s Agentic OS is built to strengthen the role of real estate professionals by increasing productivity, improving customer engagement and enabling more efficient transactions. Human expertise, trusted relationships and local market knowledge remain at the centre of the real estate journey.

Scout24 has invested over EUR 400 million in building its ecosystem of unique data, exclusive content, trusted consumer experience and transaction infrastructure over the past few years. This foundation is now being enhanced by immo.ai, Scout24’s intelligence layer that is built on proprietary context, verified unique data, and exclusive content. As part of the Agentic OS, immo.ai orchestrates AI-driven workflows across the ecosystem. It transforms the traditional classifieds flywheel of listings, traffic, and monetization into a data- and intelligence-driven flywheel, creating new use cases, stronger engagement, and more scalable monetization.

Agent Factory and AI transforming the real estate operating model

Scout24’s Agent Factory is designed to build and deploy specialised AI agents within the ecosystem, scaling agentic capabilities across customer journeys, internal operations and software development workflows. This supports the transition from software-assisted workflows to increasingly autonomous execution.

Artificial intelligence is the core driver of Scout24’s next phase of growth. With immo.ai, Scout24 is introducing capabilities that enable increasingly automated and personalised workflows throughout the real estate process, from initial discovery and matching to the final decision and transaction. These capabilities reduce manual effort, supporting higher conversion rates, stronger engagement and greater monetisation potential.

Product vision already in execution

Scout24 demonstrated how AI-powered products are deployed within the Agentic OS. Consumer experiences are evolving beyond traditional search to include increasingly proactive and personalized support throughout the home-seeking journey. Since its launch, the number of conversations has grown exponentially, reaching over 1 million per month. This underlines the growing relevance of natural language search for the property search journey. At the same time, exclusive content products, including tenant networks and waiting lists, strengthen the platform ecosystem and unlock additional supply beyond traditional listings. For real estate professionals, Scout24 showcased how AI, its realtor software Propstack, and its transaction backend are becoming more deeply integrated into connected workflows across the platform.

“Our evolution from interconnectivity to the Agentic OS for Real Estate reflects the increasingly central role Scout24 plays across the market. For almost 30 years, we have anticipated major technology shifts and used them to strengthen our platform. Powered by immo.ai, intelligence is the next step in that evolution — enabling increasingly automated and personalised real estate experiences built on unique data, trusted brands and intelligent automation. Acting as a multiplier across engagement, use cases and monetisation, it creates an even stronger flywheel for Scout24. With immo.ai and specialised AI agents at its core, the Agentic OS moves us beyond ecosystem connectivity towards seamless execution across the entire real estate journey, helping customers make better decisions faster, reducing complexity and enabling real estate professionals to work more productively, deliver even better customer experiences and ultimately facilitate more efficient transactions,” said Ralf Weitz, CEO of Scout24 SE.

Professional segment: scaling the core membership business and deepening workflow integration

In the Professional segment, Scout24 is strengthening its position as the central platform for real estate professionals by integrating software, data, valuation, transaction and AI capabilities into increasingly seamless workflows. As these solutions become more deeply embedded in agents’ daily operations, Scout24 is evolving into a true business enabler for the industry. Meanwhile, ImmoPunkte is strengthening engagement across the ecosystem and will be increasingly used to access intelligence and AI-powered services within the Agentic OS.

Private segment: expanding subscriptions and monetisation across the rental journey

In the Private segment, Scout24 is expanding its subscription products further across the rental journey, including transaction-related services. The new B2C tiering provides users with access to innovative products, such as tenant networks, waiting lists and agentic services. This enables Scout24 to match supply and demand at an earlier stage in the process, thereby further positioning Scout24 as a solution provider in the rental search and tenancy. This gives seekers access to more rental opportunities, making the market more transparent, efficient and fair for everyone.

“We are proud to serve a continuously growing customer base across our ecosystem. We have built an industry-leading B2B membership business by consistently delivering greater product value and workflow solutions, making Scout24 an increasingly integral business partner for the industry. This is reflected in our strong growth and very high retention rates. At the same time, our unique B2C business already serves more than 500,000 subscribers, with significant further potential as we continue to expand across the tenancy journey. Our updated strategy is designed to serve more customers with smarter products throughout their real estate journey and lifetime with Scout24,” said Gesa Crockford, Chief Commercial Officer of Scout24 SE.

Updated Financial framework for 2027-2028 reflects scalable and compounding growth model

Scout24 outlined an updated financial framework aligned with its strategy, providing visibility on continued growth, profitability and strong cash generation throughout 2028. At Group level, Scout24 upgrades its revenue growth framework to the high end of high single-digit to low double-digit growth for the period 2027 to 2028, compared to the CMD 2024 guidance of high single-digits to low double-digits previously. Growth targets for both core subscription businesses were also upgraded: Professional B2B subscriptions are expected to grow at the high end of the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range per annum during this period, supported by continued monetisation and product innovation compared to the high single-digits CMD 2024 guidance. The Private segment is targeting around 700,000 subscriptions by 2028.

Scout24 expects to further improve profitability, targeting an ordinary operating EBITDA margin of around 64% by 2028. This reflects a step-up in operating leverage compared to the CMD 2024 guidance. This trajectory is supported by continued investments into AI-driven capabilities and the Agentic OS, enhancing monetisation across the ecosystem while driving further efficiency gains.

“Our updated financial framework reflects the strength, scalability and compounding nature of the Scout24 platform. By combining continuous innovation with disciplined and highly efficient execution, we are driving strong growth while continuing to invest in the future. As we scale AI and automation across the organisation, we are unlocking additional operating leverage, increasing productivity and freeing up resources to reinvest into innovation and customer value. Supported by strong business momentum and additional monetisation opportunities emerging through AI, we are unlocking significant further potential for growth, margin expansion and increased cash generation in the coming years. We remain committed to long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation, including dividends, share buy-backs and selective M&A,” said Martin Mildner, CFO of Scout24 SE.

Capital Markets Day documents

The presentation of today's Capital Markets Day and the replay will be available shortly at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-events/capital-markets-day.

Next reporting dates

17 June 2026: Annual General Meeting

6 August 2026: Half-Year Report 2026 and Analyst Conference Call

About Scout24

Scout24 Group is one of the leading tech companies in Germany. With the marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With approx. 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitalise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria, and since 2026 also in Spain. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the DAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.

Contact for Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 30 243011917

Email: ir@scout24.com

Contact for media

Theresa Lewandowski

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 30 243 01-1422

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com



Disclaimer

This document contains carefully prepared information. However, the Company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information and assumes no liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This document may contain forward-looking statements about the business, financial and earnings situation as well as profit forecasts of the Scout24 Group, which are only valid at the time of publication of this document. Terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “consider”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate”, variations of such terms or similar expressions characterise these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations, assumptions and information of the Scout24 Management Board, many of which are beyond Scout24’s control. The statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update, review or correct these forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or for other reasons, unless there is an express legal obligation to do so. Alternative performance measures are used that are not defined according to IFRS and should be considered supplementary. Special items used to calculate some alternative metrics may not derive from ordinary business activities. Due to rounding, numbers and percentages may not accurately reflect the absolute figures. In case of any divergence, the German version shall have precedence over the English translation. The business figures contained in this document have neither been audited in accordance with § 317 HGB nor reviewed by an auditor.